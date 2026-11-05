Ahn Bo Hyun, Claudia Kim headline new Korean historical drama

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Ahn Bo-hyun leads the cast of upcoming Prime Video historial epic series "Sacred Jewel," which spans action, adventure, and romance.

The show takes place in the kingdom at the brink of collapse during the Goryeo Dynasty, some 30 years after the endless war against the Mongols.

Bo-hyun's Baek Gyul leads a daring expedition with defeat on the horizon to recover the titular jewel said to bear miraculous powers that could protect the kingdom.

Coming to their aid amid dangers at every turn is Princess Wang Hee, played by Kim Soo-hyun (who also goes by Claudia Kim), the youngest daughter of the emperor who is hiding a life of heartbreak beneath her appearance and demeanor.

Baek Gyul's hidden love for the princess provokes the emperor to tap him as the special convoy's commander. Wang Hee, meanwhile, finds herself confronting her past to find the courage that will reclaim her future.

Completing the main cast is Lee Sung-min as Choi Gu, a legendary warrior and fighter of the Elite Military Task Force, which Baek Gyul now heads for the kingdom-saving mission.

Related: Park Min Young leads office romance 'Nine to Six'

Choi Gu, too, faces an interior battle of the fading glory days and acknowledgement of his own mortality, making his inclusion in the adventure another test of strength, resolve and legacy.

Rounding out the ensemble are Ha Yoon-kyoung and Yoon Kyun-sang. "Reborn Rich" director Jung Dae-yoon helms the 14-episode project premiering this December 5 on a script by Jung Hyung-min.

This marks a reunion for Dae-yoon with his "Reborn Rich" star Sung-min, whose major credits include "Teach You a Lesson," "Juvenile Justice," "Not Other Choice," "12.12: The Day," and "Lucifer."

Bo-hyun is best known for "Itaewon Class," "Flex X Cop," "Yumi's Cells," "My Name," and "Descendants of the Sun," as well as the films "Noryang: Deadly Sea" and "Pretty Crazy."

Western audiences will know Kim for her supporting roles in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," and "The Dark Tower." She also appeared in K-dramas "Gyeongseong Creature" and "The Atypical Family."

RELATED: Ahn Hyo Seop flexes cooking skills vs Chang Ryul in culinary drama