'We are bulletproof': BTS announces new album after Las Vegas residency

(L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from completing their four-concert residency at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, K-pop group BTS announced they will be releasing a new album in June 2022, their first in two years.

At the end of their final Las Vegas performance, on the video screen above the stage appeared the words "We Are Bulletproof" and the date June 10, 2022.

The group's agency Big Hit confirmed a new album would be dropping then by posting the announcement on social media accompanied by a video of BTS' past performances and videos.

There is no confirmation if "We Are Bulletproof" is the name of the group's new era, the album's name, or of a track. Big Hit said more details of the album will be given in a separate notice at a later date.

BTS' last album release was "Be" in November 2020, which included songs like "Life Goes On" and the Grammy-nominated hit "Dynamite."

Since then the group has followed up with more singles like "Permission to Dance," a remix of "Savage Love," their collaboration with Coldplay "Your Universe" and another Grammy-nominated song, "Butter."

Prior to their concert residency, BTS were at the 64th Grammy Awards — also held in Las Vegas — where they performed "Butter," kicked off by a seemingly flirtatious moment between V and Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo.

BTS hailed World's Top Artist with nearly $26B global music sales