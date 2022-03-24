BTS hailed World's Top Artist with nearly $26B global music sales

(L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boyband sensation BTS topped the list of World's Top Artist as the group's global recorded-music revenues soar to $25.9 billion.

BTS was followed by Taylor Swift, Adele, Drake and Ed Ssheeran based on “consumption across all formats and all countries, weighted based on the value of each method of consumption.”

Completing the Top 10 are The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Seventeen and Olivia Rodrigo.

The top 10 global digital singles were:

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” (2.15 billion streams), The Kid Lario, Justin Bieber “Stay” (2.07 bn), Dua Lipa “Levitating (1.88 bn), BTS “Butter” (1.76 bn), Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License” (1.73 bn), Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon “Peaches” (1.72 bn), The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (1.61 bn), Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 U” (1.61. bn), Lil Nas X “Montero” (1.6 bn) and Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits” (1.57 bn).



According to IFPI Global Music Report, the global recorded music market grew by 18.5% in 2021.

“Figures released today in IFPI’s Global Music Report show total revenues for 2021 were US$25.9 billion. Paid subscription streaming revenues increased by 21.9% US$12.3 billion. There were 523 million users of paid subscription accounts at the end of 2021,” it added.

