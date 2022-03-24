^

Korean Wave

BTS hailed World's Top Artist with nearly $26B global music sales

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2022 | 2:22pm
BTS hailed World's Top Artist with nearly $26B global music sales
(L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC/AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boyband sensation BTS topped the list of World's Top Artist as the group's global recorded-music revenues soar to $25.9 billion. 

BTS was followed by Taylor Swift, Adele, Drake and Ed Ssheeran based on “consumption across all formats and all countries, weighted based on the value of each method of consumption.”

Completing the Top 10 are The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Seventeen and Olivia Rodrigo. 

The top 10 global digital singles were:

  1. The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” (2.15 billion streams),
  2. The Kid Lario, Justin Bieber “Stay” (2.07 bn),
  3. Dua Lipa “Levitating (1.88 bn),
  4. BTS “Butter” (1.76 bn),
  5. Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License” (1.73 bn),
  6. Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon “Peaches” (1.72 bn),
  7. The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (1.61 bn),
  8. Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 U” (1.61. bn),
  9. Lil Nas X “Montero” (1.6 bn) and
  10. Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits” (1.57 bn). 
     

 

According to IFPI Global Music Report, the global recorded music market grew by 18.5% in 2021. 

“Figures released today in IFPI’s Global Music Report show total revenues for 2021 were US$25.9 billion. Paid subscription streaming revenues increased by 21.9% US$12.3 billion.  There were 523 million users of paid subscription accounts at the end of 2021,” it added. 

RELATEDBTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery

BTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'
1 day ago

LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
If there's one thing that the hit zombie survival series "All Of Us Are Dead" (AOUAD) taught us, it is being resourceful when...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech
1 day ago

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun will deliver his congratulatory speech at the wedding of soon-to-be husband and wife Hyun...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims
3 days ago

Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
Former K-pop band member Henry Lau released a statement of apology after some Korean netizens expressed their disapporval...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery
4 days ago

BTS' Jin undergoes successful finger surgery

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
BTS member Kim Seok-jin, popularly known as Jin, undergone a successful surgery after injuring his left index finger, Big...
Korean Wave
fbtw
James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad
8 days ago

James Reid meets Nancy McDonie in LA, did not leave Philippines for career abroad

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Photos and videos of actor James Reid and Momoland member Nancy McDonie circulated online, sparking dating rumors between...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-Pop's BTS back on stage for first Seoul gig since pandemic
12 days ago

K-Pop's BTS back on stage for first Seoul gig since pandemic

12 days ago
Tens of thousands of BTS fans were gathering in Seoul on Thursday for the K-Pop superstars' first live concert in South Korea...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with