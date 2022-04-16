^

Korean Wave

'My queen forever': BTS' J-Hope hangs out with Lady Gaga after Vegas show

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 16, 2022 | 6:01pm
'My queen forever': BTS' J-Hope hangs out with Lady Gaga after Vegas show
J-Hope from BTS with Lady Gaga after one of her Las Vegas residency concerts
J-Hope via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BTS seems to be happy enjoying their time in Las Vegas as one of its members, J-Hope, was spotted with singer-actress Lady Gaga.

Gaga currently has a concert residency in Las Vegas' Park MGM titled, "Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano," while BTS are on the second weekend of their "Permission to Dance on Stage" show at the Allegiant Stadium, 10 minutes away from Park MGM.

J-Hope posted on Instagram photos of him with Gaga backstage, saying he had wanted to see her perform as no one does a show like the "Born This Way" singer.

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

 

"On the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life," J-Hope added, also thanking Gaga for allowing him to discover the beauty of jazz and hopes she continues to make more music.

After the 2022 Grammy Awards, which was also held in Las Vegas, fellow BTS member V had a small chat with Lady Gaga, which ended with the latter giving V a peck on the cheek. Earlier in the ceremony, V had a seemingly flirtatious moment with Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo to kick off BTS' performance of their nominated song "Butter."

Though BTS came up empty-handed for the second year running, Gaga won her 13h Grammy Award — Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, shared with the legendary Tony Bennett for their collaborative album "Love for Sale."

BTS

J-HOPE

LADY GAGA
