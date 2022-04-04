BTS gets another Grammy snub, ARMY trends #scammys on Twitter

Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope and Suga of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop supergroup BTS got another Grammy snub this year, after the idols did not take home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song “Butter.”

BTS entered the world's most prestigious music awards ceremony once again this year with its single Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The win ultimately went to Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More.”

Apart from BTS' "Butter," other nominees in the category included Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

The snub prompted the ARMY, or Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth also known as BTS' die-hard fans, to start trending #scammys on Twitter on Sunday, April 3, Las Vegas time.

The fans are understandably perplexed, as last year, BTS' mega hit song "Dynamite" also failed to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. "Dynamite" was one of the best-selling, most downloaded singles last year, and spent an impressive 32 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Top 100.

It was still a winning night for the boys though, as they got to perform their Grammy-nominated hit while channeling James Bond in their all-black suits, with Jungkook hanging from the ceiling at the start of their stage show. Plus, BTS member V got to flirt with Grammy-winning Fil-Am artist Olivia Rodrigo.

