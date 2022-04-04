^

Korean Wave

BTS gets another Grammy snub, ARMY trends #scammys on Twitter

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 12:25pm
BTS gets another Grammy snub, ARMY trends #scammys on Twitter
Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope and Suga of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Rich Fury

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop supergroup BTS got another Grammy snub this year, after the idols did not take home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song “Butter.”

BTS entered the world's most prestigious music awards ceremony once again this year with its single Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The win ultimately went to Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More.”

Apart from BTS' "Butter," other nominees in the category included Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

The snub prompted the ARMY, or Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth also known as BTS' die-hard fans, to start trending #scammys on Twitter on Sunday, April 3, Las Vegas time.

The fans are understandably perplexed, as last year, BTS' mega hit song "Dynamite" also failed to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. "Dynamite" was one of the best-selling, most downloaded singles last year, and spent an impressive 32 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Top 100. 

It was still a winning night for the boys though, as they got to perform their Grammy-nominated hit while channeling James Bond in their all-black suits, with Jungkook hanging from the ceiling at the start of their stage show. Plus, BTS member V got to flirt with Grammy-winning Fil-Am artist Olivia Rodrigo

RELATED: Filipino-Americans Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, H.E.R. win early Grammy Awards 2022

BTS

GRAMMY AWARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Hyun Bin's 'onscreen girlfriends' reportedly attend wedding with Son Ye Jin
2 days ago

Hyun Bin's 'onscreen girlfriends' reportedly attend wedding with Son Ye Jin

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
As "Crash Landing on You" superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are two are South Korea's top actors today, it's expected...
Korean Wave
fbtw
In photos: #BinJin Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin 'wedding of the century'
3 days ago

In photos: #BinJin Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin 'wedding of the century'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Korean actors and "Crash Landing on You" co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, collectively and fondly called "BinJin," tied...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin release official wedding photos
4 days ago

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin release official wedding photos

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin tied the knot on Thursday.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Son Ye Jin admits Hyun Bin her first love
4 days ago

Son Ye Jin admits Hyun Bin her first love

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Korean drama star Son Ye-jin revealed that fiancé Hyun Bin is her first love. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: 'Crash Landing on You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding details
4 days ago

LIST: 'Crash Landing on You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding details

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 4 days ago
K-drama superstars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are reportedly getting married today in Seoul, according to multiple...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Goblin' Philippine adaptation in the works, says Gong Yoo lookalike David Chua
Exclusive
4 days ago

'Goblin' Philippine adaptation in the works, says Gong Yoo lookalike David Chua

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor and producer David Chua revealed that the Filipino adaptation of hit classic Korean series “Goblin” is in...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with