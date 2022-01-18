



















































 
























^


 











 















Fashion and Beauty


‘Less is more’: Julia Barretto shares favorite fashion hacks

 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 18, 2022 | 10:31am
 





â€˜Less is moreâ€™: Julia Barretto shares favorite fashion hacks
Julia Barretto 
Penshoppe/Released




MANILA, Philippines — If there’s one thing truly commendable about young actress Julia Barreto aside from her beauty, it would be her effortlessly cool fashion sense. 


The gal just truly puts meaning to "minimalistic chicness" when it comes to personal style. 


“I try to practice the ‘less is more’ mindset when it comes to my style, because it helps me show more of who I am,” the new Penshoppe ambassador shared. 


And for Julia, the key to maintaining a fresh style is being true to her youthful persona. 


“I am still young. I always stock up on my neutrals and basics, and I would highly recommend everyone else to do so. Time now goes so fast - you really don’t want to miss the opportunity to be true to your age and to who you really are,” she added.


If you’ve noticed her Instagram feed, Julia is a huge fan of denim. So when asked about her top closet picks, Julia had this to say: “Anything denim - shorts, jeans, or jackets - can never be absent from my closet, because it’s the perfect casual yet stylish piece. And lastly, pullovers or hoodies - they exude comfort and warmth like nothing else.” 


Denim is simply a style staple for Julia, and something the star truly dons with class. Not one to keep her personal style hacks to fans, and she shared one of her favorite fashion tips when it comes to rocking jeans.


“The jeans hack is my favorite! If your waist is narrower than your hips and thighs, try inserting the button through the next belthole before locking it in place to give off the perfect flare fit. It’s changed the jeans game for me,” she said.


Another style hack from Julia? Know the tricks of accessorizing.


“Accentuate - the secret to leveled up fashion is attention to detail. Believe me when I say that a blazer or any statement accessory piece can bring any look from zero to 100,” Julia concluded.


RELATED: Gerald Anderson gifts Julia Barretto her first Rolex


 
















 



JULIA BARRETTO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Kim Kardashian to rebrand KKW to SKKN







13 minutes ago


Kim Kardashian to rebrand KKW to SKKN



By Marane A. Plaza |
13 minutes ago 


Reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is rebranding her KKW beauty brand, with a new name called SKKN.








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













John Legend launches shoe collection







2 days ago


John Legend launches shoe collection



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


International singer John Legend partnered with Sperry to design and introduce a new capsule collection of men’s f...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Pandemic pampering: 2022 hairstyle trends from Miss Universe Philippines trainer&nbsp;




 Exclusive 






3 days ago


Pandemic pampering: 2022 hairstyle trends from Miss Universe Philippines trainer 



By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
3 days ago 


Jim Ryan Ros, Culture Salon Creative Director, hair and makeup coach who trained Gomez in styling her Miss Universe looks,...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













'Two halves of the same soul': Machine Gun Kelly explains engagement ring design for Megan Fox







4 days ago


'Two halves of the same soul': Machine Gun Kelly explains engagement ring design for Megan Fox



By Jan Milo Severo |
4 days ago 


Celebrity couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are now engaged.








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Kendall Jenner responds to basher of alleged 'inappropriate' wedding guest attire







5 days ago


Kendall Jenner responds to basher of alleged 'inappropriate' wedding guest attire



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


Model Kendall Jenner responded to critics of her attire at the recent wedding of her friend Lauren Perez. 

 






Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Best of beauty 2021







6 days ago


Best of beauty 2021



By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
6 days ago 


Beauty-wise, most of 2021 was all about skincare, though the latter half saw a return to makeup brow products and eye shadow,...





 


Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with