â€˜Less is moreâ€™: Julia Barretto shares favorite fashion hacks

‘Less is more’: Julia Barretto shares favorite fashion hacks

MANILA, Philippines — If there’s one thing truly commendable about young actress Julia Barreto aside from her beauty, it would be her effortlessly cool fashion sense.

The gal just truly puts meaning to "minimalistic chicness" when it comes to personal style.

“I try to practice the ‘less is more’ mindset when it comes to my style, because it helps me show more of who I am,” the new Penshoppe ambassador shared.

And for Julia, the key to maintaining a fresh style is being true to her youthful persona.

“I am still young. I always stock up on my neutrals and basics, and I would highly recommend everyone else to do so. Time now goes so fast - you really don’t want to miss the opportunity to be true to your age and to who you really are,” she added.

If you’ve noticed her Instagram feed, Julia is a huge fan of denim. So when asked about her top closet picks, Julia had this to say: “Anything denim - shorts, jeans, or jackets - can never be absent from my closet, because it’s the perfect casual yet stylish piece. And lastly, pullovers or hoodies - they exude comfort and warmth like nothing else.”

Denim is simply a style staple for Julia, and something the star truly dons with class. Not one to keep her personal style hacks to fans, and she shared one of her favorite fashion tips when it comes to rocking jeans.

“The jeans hack is my favorite! If your waist is narrower than your hips and thighs, try inserting the button through the next belthole before locking it in place to give off the perfect flare fit. It’s changed the jeans game for me,” she said.

Another style hack from Julia? Know the tricks of accessorizing.

“Accentuate - the secret to leveled up fashion is attention to detail. Believe me when I say that a blazer or any statement accessory piece can bring any look from zero to 100,” Julia concluded.

