My Roommate is a Gumiho
STAR/ File

WATCH: K-drama 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' bares new trailer

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2021 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The tale of the gumiho (nine-tailed fox) gets a retelling in the upcoming Studio Dragon and iQiyi drama, "My Roommate is a Gumiho."

It stars Jang Ki-yong and Lee Hye-ri and is set to premiere on May 26.

The first K-drama to be produced by iQiyi, the drama tells the story of 999-year-old gumiho (Jang Ki-yong) who is set to become a human and is living quietly among them.

His dream of being a human becomes complicated when his fox bead, which will be instrumental in his transformation into a mortal being, is accidentally swallowed by a female college student (Lee Hye-ri).

 

 

Due to the unforeseen circumstance, they are forced to live under one roof to try to figure out their predicament.

The latest trailer sees the two arguing on how the human should address the gumiho since he is way older than her.

Lee Hye-ri discovers Jang Ki-yong was 977 years older than her, so she called him “Grand-miho” in a flash, but Jang Ki-yong did not like it. The witty Hye-ri then called him “Elder.” From his expression in the trailer, Jang Ki-yong was quite satisfied with the name “Elder.”

He also looked into Lee Hye-ri’s eyes and showed his affection and kindness for her just like treating a child.

"My Roommate is a Gumiho" follows the long list of K-dramas that feature the tale of the mythical fox often found in Korean folktales. Past dramas that also featured the famous myth included "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho" (2010), "Gu Family Book" (2013), and "Tale of the Nine Tailed" (2020). — Video from iQiyi via YouTube

