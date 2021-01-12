Charlie Dizon shows fruits of K-pop idol training, impresses Momoland Nancy

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Nancy McDonie of the girl group Momoland made a special appearance on “ASAP Natin To” last Sunday to greet her friend Charlie Dizon.

In the show’s January 10 episode, Nancy said she was inspired by the Metro Manila Film Festival 2020 Best Actress.

“I’ve seen your film and I was amazed every second of it. You inspire me, Charlie,” Nancy said in a video message aired in the variety show.

“I can’t wait to make more adventures with you,” Nancy added.

Nancy earlier congratulated Charlie on her win in an Instagram post.

Reports said that the two have known each other for 13 years after training together to become K-pop idols in South Korea.

Charlie's dream, however, was cut short due to her visa status, while Nancy became the face of girl group Momoland, known for songs such as "Bboom Bboom" and "Baam."

Although Charlie did not become a K-pop idol, she was able to showcase the results of her training via her "ASAP" dance number last Sunday, wherein she danced to the tune of Momoland's "Chiri Chiri" and "I'm So Hot."

