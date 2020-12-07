WATCH: Charlie Dizon gives tips to learn Korean fast

MANILA, Philippines — Want to learn something new while on lockdown?

Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon, who trained in South Korea as a K-pop idol, gave tips for Filipinos who are willing to learn the Korean language.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Charlie said Filipinos who wanted to learn the Korean language needs to be really interested in Korean.

“Siguro po dapat matindi 'yong interest nila sa Korean language. Kasi po ako noon bago po ako magpunta sa Korea, ang hilig ko po sa Korean drama talaga tapos may naging favorite K-pop girl group noon kaya sobrang inaral ko talaga yong lyrics pati meaning ng lyrics,” she said.

The “Fan Girl” star said before she went to Korea, she already knows how to write and read the language but she doesn’t yet know the meaning of the words.

“Parang before pa po ako nag-Korean natutunan ko nang magsulat and magbasa pero hindi ko alam 'yong meaning; alam ko lang magsulat at magbasa at paano 'yong structure. So siguro po kailangan ng matinding interest talaga and patience pero kung gugustuhin nila talaga madali lang naman,” Charlie said.

“Ako natuto lang din po ako dahil sa daily conversation din. No'ng una hindi kami magkainitindihan. Nag-aacting acting kami para magkaintindihan. Tapos eventually hindi naman sila ang maga-adjust kasi bansa nila 'yon so eventually nagkaintindihan na kami, natuto na rin ako."

Charlie stars in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2020 Black Sheep entry “Fan Girl,” the first movie starring Paulo Avelino as himself and with Dizon in the titular role. It had its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival from October 31 to November 9, the only Filipino film in Tokyo Premiere 2020 section.

