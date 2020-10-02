KOREAN WAVE
Scene from 'Fan Girl' starring Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon.
Antoinette Jadaone via Instagram, screenshot
Paulo Avelino’s first film as himself to premiere at Tokyo International Film Fest
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 8:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Black Sheep’s new movie “Fan Girl,” the first movie starring Paulo Avelino as himself and with Charlie Dizon in the titular role, will have its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival from October 31 to November 9, the only Filipino film in Tokyo Premiere 2020 section.

F I N A L L Y ! ! ! A world premiere for a film that’s so close to my heart! FAN GIRL will have its world premiere at the @tokyo_intl_film_festival Tokyo Premiere 2020 section ? The lone Filipino film in Tokyo Premiere 2020 section. ? After years of script devt, finding the right cast, waiting for the right time, believing that everything happens for a reason, sa wakas. My heart is happy. ???? Festival runs Oct 31 to Nov 8, 2020! (The trailer is on the Tokyo Intl FF website if u wanna see it! Link on my bio!) Starring Paulo Avelino as Paulo Avelino (alam ko sinasabi lagi ito pero ito pramis, ibang Paulo Avelino talaga makikita n’yo dito, di ba papi???) (PS. When I sent @pauavelino the script, nung tinanggap nya ang pelikula, sabi niya lang, “Game!”. At napakasarap nun para sa isang writer at direktor na umpisa pa lang, nagkaintindihan na kami sa vision ng pelikula. Salamat, Pau!!!) and finally we can reveal, Charlie Dizon as FAN GIRL - a heartfelt, riveting performance from this young woman. Proud of my actors. And mighty proud of my team (more on them leytah). Produced by my super producers @biancabalbuena and @danvillegas. From Project 8, Epicmedia, Black Sheep, Globe Studios and Crossword Productions. ???????? From mumsh Bianca: A few weeks from now, we will also announce our next premiere in main competition of another A-list festival. We’re so excited to share this film to all of you! (Photos by @backrollz)

"After years of script devt, finding the right cast, waiting for the right time, believing that everything happens for a reason, sa wakas. My heart is happy," she said.

"Alam ko sinasabi lagi ito pero ito pramis, ibang Paulo Avelino talaga makikita n’yo dito, di ba papi???" Jadaone assured fans.

Jadaone also praised Dizon for a "heartfelt, riveting performance." 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dizon shared how ecstatic she was upon learning that their movie made it to the prestigious festival.

“’Yun po talaga ‘yung goal namin, sana makapasok sa film fest. Sobrang saya po talaga s’yempre kasi ‘yun ‘yung way talaga na nasagot ako ni Lord,” she said.

“Malaking bagay po s’ya sa’kin, nag-marka po s’ya talaga… Andami kong na-discover tungkol sa sarili ko… Bukod po sa achievement, grateful ako sa experience na nakuha ko from the movie.”

“Fan Girl” tells the tale of an obsessed teenager who finds herself in a mansion with her celebrity idol she thought she knew and learns exactly why they say never meet your heroes.

A Rise Artists Studio and Star Magic talent, Charlie was picked among over 600 aspirants who auditioned for the role from three major casting calls all over Metro Manila. Apart from “Fan Girl,” she recently starred in the ABS-CBN action-drama series “A Soldier’s Heart” and in the movie “Pandanggo sa Hukay” with Iza Calzado, from which she learned about the audition for “Fan Girl.”

Apart from being the first time for Avelino to play as himself, “Fan Girl” stands out among the projects Charlie made for showcasing method acting.

“’Yun po siguro ‘yung pinaka-highlight, ‘yung method acting kasi nu’ng time na ‘yun, bawal nila akong i-treat as actress or artista… ‘Yung as in wala akong tent, as in tini-reat nila ako as fan ka lang, gan’un,” Dizon shared.

There is no definite date yet when “Fan Girl” will be shown in the Philippines due to coronavirus quarantine restrictions, but Black Sheep said it is bound to be shown in film festivals all over the world.

"Fan Girl" is from From Project 8, Epicmedia, Black Sheep, Globe Studios and Crossword Productions.

