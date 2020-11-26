Blackpink Lisa has some 'chika': K-pop idol speaks Filipino in new interview

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Lisa of girl group Blackpink trended in the Philippines after speaking Filipino phrases in a video released by Filipino clothing brand Penshoppe.

"Uy bes, I have some chika," Lisa was heard saying in the trailer for her Penshoppe TV interview.

She ends the video by saying the popular phrase, “Sana all.”

So… did you guess right fam? ????



We’re super excited to announce that our fave queen #LISA is joining us on our very first Penshoppe TV!!???????? pic.twitter.com/sx4RdneVu1 — PENSHOPPE (@PENSHOPPE) November 25, 2020

Originally from Thailand, Lisa is known to be multilingual, fluent in Thai, English and Korean, as well as speaking basic Japanese and Chinese.

The full video will be streamed at 4 p.m. Sunday (Philippine time) on the clothing brand's official Facebook page.

Apart from speaking Filipino, Lisa will reveal which places in the Philippines she knows and wants to visit.

Fans will find out more about the Blackpink member and get a chance to win prizes during the one-hour stream.