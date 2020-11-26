KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Blackpink Lisa has some 'chika': K-pop idol speaks Filipino in new interview
Blackpink's main dancer and lead rapper, Lalisa Manoban, known as "Lisa"
Penshoppe via Facebook
Blackpink Lisa has some 'chika': K-pop idol speaks Filipino in new interview
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Lisa of girl group Blackpink trended in the Philippines after speaking Filipino phrases in a video released by Filipino clothing brand Penshoppe.

"Uy bes, I have some chika," Lisa was heard saying in the trailer for her Penshoppe TV interview.

She ends the video by saying the popular phrase, “Sana all.”

 

 

Originally from Thailand, Lisa is known to be multilingual, fluent in Thai, English and Korean, as well as speaking basic Japanese and Chinese.

The full video will be streamed at 4 p.m. Sunday (Philippine time) on the clothing brand's official Facebook page.

Apart from speaking Filipino, Lisa will reveal which places in the Philippines she knows and wants to visit.

Fans will find out more about the Blackpink member and get a chance to win prizes during the one-hour stream.

BLACKPINK BLACKPINK LISA LALISA MANOBAN PENSHOPPE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Second chance: Faded K-pop star competes for comeback
By Kang Jin-kyu | 1 day ago
When Ryu Sera made her debut with K-pop girlband Nine Muses, the years of intense training and ruthless competition seemed...
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 day ago
While Imelda Schweighart hates K-pop, Leni Robredo thanks K-pop fans
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo thanked K-pop fans who brought donations for the typhoon victims in the Office of the Vice P...
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
New BTS album racks up millions of listens within hours
By Claire Lee | 4 days ago
Tens of millions of fans around the world raced to listen to the latest offering from BTS on Friday, as the K-pop sensation...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
8 days ago
Park Seo-Joon sees more in store for his acting career
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
Seo Joon said there’s still a lot left for him to experience, acting-wise, as he ages.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
8 days ago
Park Seo-Joon explains why playing ‘Park Saeroyi’ was a turning point
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
Previously dubbed by Korean media as the “master of romantic comedy” and “king of romance,” the actor...
Korean Wave
fbfb
11 days ago
'Mabuhay, Minzy': Former 2NE1 member to launch a music career in Philippines
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
K-pop star Minzy is about to start a solo career in the Philippines as she signed a deal with local talent agency...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with