WATCH: BlackPink Lisa greets Filipinos as new Pinoy fashion label's endorser

MANILA, Philippines — Global fashion retail brand Penshoppe proudly unveils Lisa Manoban from international pop phenomenon K-Pop band Blackpink as the latest addition to its growing list of global endorsers.

Lisa is known to be the youngest member and main dancer of the group. Born and raised in Thailand, the 22-year old rapper and dancer is also the most followed female K-pop artist on Instagram, with over 26 million followers.

Lisa, together with the rest of Blackpink, have been breaking records around the world. They are the first K-Pop girl group to perform at Coachella and have been invited by international fashion brands such as Chanel, Celine, and Saint Laurent, to name a few.

“We are excited to have Lisa in our growing Penshoppe family,” Golden ABC’s Vice President for brand management Jeff Bascon says in a statement. “She is effortlessly talented and her natural rhythm brings out the confidence in whatever she wears."