ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
BLACKPINK's Lisa Manoban
Penshoppe/Released
WATCH: BlackPink Lisa greets Filipinos as new Pinoy fashion label's endorser
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Global fashion retail brand Penshoppe proudly unveils Lisa Manoban from international pop phenomenon K-Pop band Blackpink as the latest addition to its growing list of global endorsers. 

Lisa is known to be the youngest member and main dancer of the group. Born and raised in Thailand, the 22-year old rapper and dancer is also the most followed female K-pop artist on Instagram, with over 26 million followers.

Lisa, together with the rest of Blackpink, have been breaking records around the world. They are the first K-Pop girl group to perform at Coachella and have been invited by international fashion brands such as Chanel, Celine, and Saint Laurent, to name a few. 

“We are excited to have Lisa in our growing Penshoppe family,” Golden ABC’s Vice President for brand management Jeff Bascon says in a statement. “She is effortlessly talented and her natural rhythm brings out the confidence in whatever she wears."

BLACKPINK BLACKPINK LISA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
13 hours ago
Let’s talk about a sustainable lifestyle
By Maurice Arcache | 13 hours ago
Manila Marriott, in partnership with Pristine Solutions and other top hotels, palanggas, launched the “Philippine Sustainability...
Fashion and Beauty
13 hours ago
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa revisits manila
By Maurice Arcache | 13 hours ago
World-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa returned to Manila recently, palanggas, for yet another exclusive one-night-only eight-course...
Fashion and Beauty
19 hours ago
WATCH: Raymond Gutierrez, Liz Uy launched as makeup brand's first Filipino ambassadors
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
TV host Raymond Gutierrez and celebrity stylist Liz Uy have been recently named as international cosmetics label Nars' first...
Fashion and Beauty
7 days ago
Would you walk on A BenCab x Moooi Carpet?
By Maurice Arcache | 7 days ago
National Artist BenCab added another feather to his cap as he collaborated with Moooi Carpets and Abitare Internazionale for...
Fashion and Beauty
7 days ago
Blahniks: From ‘Sex and the City’ to the Wallace Collection
By Ricky Toledo,Chito Vijandre | 7 days ago
‘It’s a great way for people to discover the Wallace, to see the many artistic disciplines found in the museum...
Fashion and Beauty
Sponsored
11 days ago
WATCH: Vice Cosmetics’ limited-edition BT21 collection unboxed
11 days ago
BTS fans in the country just got lucky! They can own a piece or more of their idols through the cutest BT21 characters, now...
Fashion and Beauty
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with