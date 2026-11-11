LTO suspends BINI Mikha’s driver’s license for 90 days

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office has suspended the driver’s license of a member of P-pop group BINI.

A viral video showed BINI member Mikha texting while driving, following which the agency issued a show-cause order against her.

The BINI member appeared before the LTO on the afternoon of November 11.

According to the LTO, the possible violations cited in the show-cause order are Republic Act No. 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, reckless driving, and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The preventive suspension of Mikha’s license will last 90 days.

“Trabaho po namin na tiyaking naipatutupad ang batas nang patas at walang kinikilingan, anuman ang katayuan o kasikatan ng isang tao. Sikat man o hindi, inaasahan nating sumusunod ang lahat sa batas-trapiko, at kung mapatunayang may paglabag, ipatutupad ng LTO ang kaukulang parusa,” Transportation Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said.

(It is our job to ensure that the law is enforced fairly and without bias, regardless of a person's status or fame. Famous or not, everyone is expected to obey traffic laws, and if a violation is proven, the LTO will enforce the corresponding penalty.)

Star Magic, the talent agency of BINI, has yet to issue a statement about the matter.