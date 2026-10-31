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Remembering Patrick Stewart, star of 'X-Men,' 'Star Trek' franchises

Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 11:53am
Remembering Patrick Stewart, star of 'X-Men,' 'Star Trek' franchises
Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Getty Images via AFP / David Livingston

LOS ANGELES, United States — Patrick Stewart, the British Shakespearean actor who became a Hollywood megastar through roles in the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" franchises, died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 86.

His death on Wednesday came after a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, according to an official statement on his social media accounts.

"His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre," the statement said.

The actor, who hailed from the northern English region of Yorkshire, trod the boards in Britain with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre in London, and worked on British television.

But he rocketed into the pop culture history books in his mid-40s when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and then again as Professor Charles Xavier in multiple "X-Men" and related Marvel films.

A proud Yorkshireman, Stewart "wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love," Ian McKellen said of his "X-Men" co-star and dear friend.

McKellen, 87, recounted meeting Stewart in London and hearing about his "Star Trek" offer, warning him he may get lost in Hollywood and to think of his stage career, "Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ian McKellen (@ianmckellen)

Aboard the Enterprise

Stewart was 47 when he debuted as Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the first live-action television spinoff of the trailblazing late-1960s sci-fi series.

He effectively filled the boots of William Shatner's Captain Kirk — to resounding success, both in the TV series and in several films. Picard became known for a few catchphrases including "Make it so" and "Engage!"

But his move to America in 1987 was initially greeted with disdain by the Los Angeles Times, who wrote him off as an "unknown British Shakespearean actor."

Stewart later dubbed suggestions he was "slumming it" by moving into US television offensive. He once called his Shakespearean bona fides "nothing but a preparation for sitting in the captain's chair of the Enterprise."

'Colossus of both stage and screen'

Stewart found further acclaim in the "X-Men" series, debuting in 2000 as Professor Charles Xavier, the founder and mentor of the mutant superhero team.

"For more than 25 years, he brought a gravitas and profundity to the role, earning fans across the globe," Marvel Studios said Thursday.

Longtime co-star Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine, remembered Stewart as both "one of the greats of stage and screen" and "a tremendous friend and man."

Stewart is to make his final on-screen film appearance as Professor Xavier in "Avengers: Doomsday," set for release in December.

"What a heartbreaking week it has been," posted Shatner.

Stewart's death marked the second in days from the "Star Trek" universe, following that of Walter Koenig, who played Chekov in the original series.

Shatner said Stewart — who most recently played Picard in 2023 — brought "intelligence, grace and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did."

Stewart earned four Emmy nominations but never won. He did nab a spoken word Grammy, for his narration of "Prokofiev: Peter And The Wolf."

And even as he found success in Hollywood, Stewart's love of theater, and the bard in particular, never left him. Between filming, he would return to the stage, winning two Olivier awards.

Related: Patrick Stewart's last film is 'Avengers: Doomsday,' Marvel confirms

Shakespeare, Stewart said, "feels like a friend, someone who just went out of the room to get another bottle of wine."

The Royal Shakespeare Company called him "a colossus of both stage and screen and one of the finest classical Shakespearean actors of his generation."

Troubled start

Stewart was born on July 13, 1940 in the small West Yorkshire town of Mirfield, the third of three brothers in a working-class family.

His father, back from World War II and perhaps suffering from PTSD, would often beat Stewart's mother — which prompted Stewart to later work with the charity Refuge, which specializes in domestic abuse.

The actor left school at 15, and studied at Bristol Old Vic Drama School beginning in 1957, making his professional acting debut two years later.

Prematurely balding, Stewart missed out on many of the young romantic leads but quickly slotted into theater life, joining the RSC in 1966 and staying there until 1982.

Any misgivings Stewart had about taking the Picard role in the "Star Trek" universe were mollified by the thought it would be a one-season failure. He was wrong. "It changed my life," he said.

Knighted in 2010, Stewart married three times: to Sheila Falconer, with whom he had two children; briefly to "Star Trek" producer Wendy Neuss; and most recently to American singer Sunny Ozell, 38 years his junior.

RELATED: Walter Koenig, original Chekov on 'Star Trek,' dies at 90

CHARLES XAVIER

JEAN LUC PICARD

PATRICK STEWART

PICARD

PROFESSOR CHARLES XAVIER

PROFESSOR X

STAR TREK

X-MEN
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