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Entertainment

Vice Ganda breaks down comedy styles of 2nd 'LOL Philippines' season contestants

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — The second season of reality competition show "Last One Laughing (LOL) Philippines" features yet another diverse cast of contestants that carry their own brands of comedy.

For host Vice Ganda, that is strong representation of what the Philippine comedy scene has to offer.

Chad Kinis won the inaugural series — beating out veterans like Rufa Mae Quinto, Tuesday Vargas and Jayson Gainza — back in 2024 and the show's popularity scored it a rare second season renewal.

This season is being contested by Ethel Booba, Pooh, Candy Pangilinan, Chariz Solomon, Epy Quizon, James Caraan, Long Mejia, Donna Cariaga, Esnyr and Charuth.

During the media conference for the show on October 27 in Makati, Vice broke down each contestant's experiences or approach to comedy.

"Iba't ibang platforms at audiences ang cina-cater naming lahat, at iba't ibang sensitivities kasi sa [difference] ng generations," the host pointed out.

Charuth and Donna, for example, are members of Pencilbox Comedy who perform skits that are viewed online, so reception to jokes isn't instant but rather through comments on a given video.

RELATED: Vice Ganda wants to be among PH comedy's best in 'LOL' return

Esnyr, the youngest contestant this season, performs scripted skits which take numerous edits and rehearsals before going on camera — allowing more time to think if a joke will land.

Pooh and Ethel, on the other hand, are live performers where editing isn't an option onstage or as Vice puts it, "Kung ano nasabi mo, 'yun na, kailangan mo magawan ng paraan ang joke na 'yun kung paano mapapatawa audience mo."

For other veterans like Long, Candy and Epy, Vice said — as also part of this comedy generation — there are things today that may be considered politically incorrect but they could have gotten away with and were allowed to joke about before.

"'Yung kasanayan na ilang beses mo nang ginagawa tapos biglang pak, hindi na siya puwede, ang hirap i-unlearn 'yun," Vice admitted, adding it allowed them and peers to be more conscious of how much people will react to a given punchline.

"Mahirap talaga siya but despite the hardships and challenges, we all just needed to show up and go on with our craft," the host ended.

Season 2 of "Last One Laughing (LOL) Philippines" premieres on Prime Video this October 30.

RELATED: 'Gusto ko lang umarte': Maris Racal on a high after 'Sunshine' accolades

CANDY PANGILINAN

CHARIZ SOLOMON

DONNA CARIAGA

EPY QUIZON

ESNYR

ETHEL BOOBA

LONG MEJIA

POOH

VICE GANDA
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