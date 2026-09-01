Filipina leads Philippine debut of 'Heathers' musical in 2027

Geraldine Sacdalan in "Heathers the Musical" with Louis Hearsey, Liberty Stottor, Lou Henry, and Jessica Ibadin

MANILA, Philippines — The musical based on the 1988 movie "Heathers" will be making its Philippine debut early next year with a cast led by London-based Filipina actress Geraldine Sacdalan.

Like the original film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, "Heathers the Musical" centers around Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, who dreams of a better day in school where popularity is a matter of life and death.

"That changes when she is unexpectedly taken under the wing of the three beautiful, powerful and impossibly cruel Heathers," goes a synopsis. "Suddenly, Veronica has everything she ever wanted: status, attention and a seat at the popular table."

A mysterious rebel named J.D. arrives and turns Veronica's world around, "As she gets caught between her newfound popularity and the pressure to keep up appearances, Veronica soon discovers that being a somebody isn't always as glamorous as it seems."

The musical was first presented as a concert in 2010 before heading to Los Angeles then Off-Broadway. It never debuted on the Great White Way but had international runs including on London's West End.

Sacdalan played Veronica in the most recent West End revival, performing iconic tracks like "Seventeen," "I Say No," and "Dead Girl Walking."

The Filipina previously played the titular character in "&Juliet" on a United Kingdom tour, Sandra Beaumont in "Made In Dagenham In Concert" at the London Palladium, and Frenchie in Battersea Park's "Grease: The Immersive Musical."

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Joining her in the main cast are Louis Hearsey as Jason "J.D." Dean and the titular Heathers portrayed by Liberty Stottor, Jessica Ibadin, and Lou Henry.

Stottor has performed in the country before as part of the international cast of "Six the Musical" depicting the wives of Henry VIII.

The rest of the cast are Veronica Carabai, Sophie Manners, Markus Södergren, Beau Jackson, John Gurdían, Reuben Brown, Christian De-Gallerie, Ellouise Delooze, Caitlin Garcia, Alexander Howarth, Charlotte O’Rourke, Thomas Oxley, Tola Sokoya, and Carys Taylor.

"Heathers the Musical" will have its limited run from January 21 to February 7, 2027 at The Theatre at Solaire courtesy of GMG Productions.

GMG chief executive officer Carlos Candal said in a statement that "Heathers" is a "particular exciting addition" to its upcoming shows, "Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration," "Cirque Alice," and "The Play That Goes Wrong."

"It's bold, irreverent and incredibly funny, with a brilliant score and a story about friendship, identity and finding your place that remains remarkably relevant," Candal said, adding that GMG is excited to "welcome audiences to Westerberg High — color us stoked!"

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