Ryan Cayabyab's 'Alikabok' musical returns in 2027 after 3 decades

Full House Theater Company will oversee the revival of the musical "Alikabok" in 2027.

MANILA, Philippines — Full House Theater Company will oversee the revival of the musical "Alikabok" next year, 30 years since the original Filipino production debuted.

Newport World Resorts and Culturtain Musicat Productions will also collaborate on the reworked 1997 musical inspired by Juan Luna's "La Bulaqueña" and featuring the music of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.

"Alikabok" is the fictional tale of Visitacion "Bising" Vallejo, a beautiful young heiress from the late 1800s who falls in love on the eve of the revolution and joins the Katipunan to fight for the Philippines.

The story is told through the eyes of Bising's Fil-Am descendant, Asia, as the latter reads letters found in the family's ancestral house.

"Piece by piece, Asia slowly puts together the legacy of her family, her home, and her country," goes a synopsis. "But time is running out, as her mother Anna wants to sever her last tie to the Philippines by selling the Vallejo home, and Asia desperately races to complete Bising's story before it's lost forever."

The musical will be staged in August 2027 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, months after Full House Theater Company stages the Philippine debut of "&Juliet."

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