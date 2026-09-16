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Ferry June Aster fire death toll rises to 77 after survivor dies

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 16, 2026 | 4:12pm
Ferry June Aster fire death toll rises to 77 after survivor dies
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recovered 30 bodies from MV June Aster, which were brought to the Port of Borac, on September 12, 2026.
Photos courtesy of PCG

MANILA, Philippines — A crew member who initially survived the fire that swept through a passenger ferry in Coron, Palawan, died Tuesday afternoon, September 15, bringing the death toll to 77.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced on Wednesday, September 16, that the crew member was declared dead by the Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital at around 11:34 a.m., where he was receiving treatment.

Earlier, authorities said the total number of survivors went up to 44 after the captain of the MV June Aster appeared before the PCG days after the incident.

However, with the crew member's death, the number of survivors went back to 43, while 12 people remain missing.

A total of 132 passengers were aboard the vessel when the fire broke out on September 9. Two people who were initially included in the ticket manifest had missed the trip.

Victims’ kin, survivors to receive aid

Meanwhile, the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), a government agency responsible for the country’s maritime sector, said the families of those who died, as well as the survivors, will receive assistance from the ship’s operator, Atienza Interisland Ferries, Inc.

MARINA Regional Office 4 Director Maximo Bañares Jr. said in an interview with dzMM on Wednesday that the MV June Aster has around P64 million worth of insurance that can be used to provide assistance to the victims.

Based on MARINA’s guidelines, survivors are entitled to claim at least P50,000 in assistance, while families of those who passed away are entitled to at least P200,000.

This assistance, according to Bañares, must be automatically granted to the claimants as long as proper documents to prove injuries and death are provided.

Families of those who died may also file for additional claims.

“'Yun pong P200,000 ay administrative rules lang po ng MARINA ‘yan. ‘Yung ibang mga apektado po ay maaaring pong mag-seek ng other remedies po para po madagdagan ‘yung claim nila kung gugustuhin nila,” Bañares said.

(The P200,000 is based only on the administrative rules of MARINA. Those who were affected may seek other remedies to increase their claims if they want.)

CORON PALAWAN

FIRE

PCG

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