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Entertainment

Baus Rufo backs Joy Barcoma’s decision to step away from ‘Dogshow Divas’

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 4, 2026 | 10:33am
Baus Rufo backs Joy Barcomaâ€™s decision to step away from â€˜Dogshow Divasâ€™
Macoy Dubs (left) with podcast co-host Baus Rufo and former guest host Joy Barcoma.
Dogshow Divas Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Baus Rufo has expressed her support for beauty queen-host Joy Barcoma after the latter decided to step away from her guest-hosting duties on the “Dogshow Divas” podcast.

Joy did not explicitly state why she would no longer appear on the podcast, but her recent post suggested that negative comments surrounding her frequent appearances had begun to affect her well-being.

Baus addressed the issue during the press conference for “Kalurks!”, an upcoming showbiz talk show on GTV, where she appeared alongside DJ Jhai Ho and Ashley Rivera.

“Her decision is something we fully support, definitely. I think in true Joy Barcoma fashion, she really teaches us a lot of things,” Baus said.

“Number one, well-being, that is an act of self-love actually... Well-being, mental health is very important. But also, I think her message, basically, said that we still need to be kind. Minsan nawawala tayo sa mga comments lang, masyado tayong passionate about things,” she added.

“Dogshow Divas” is a comedy and pop culture podcast hosted by Baus and fellow influencer Macoy Dubs.

Joy first appeared as a guest on the podcast in February 2026, where her chemistry with Baus and Macoy was well-received by listeners and viewers.

She eventually became a frequent guest co-host, particularly when Macoy was unavailable.

However, the increased visibility also exposed Joy to criticism from some netizens, prompting her to reassess her participation in the podcast.

For Baus, the situation serves as a reminder of the importance of being mindful of the impact of online comments.

“That is something definitely I hold very deeply. And katulad ng sabi niya kanina, [nasa] ‘The People Have Spoken’ pa kami, nasa ‘Unang Hirit’ pa kami, meron kaming planned event this Sunday. So, magkasama pa rin kami nang madalas, actually,” she said.

Baus also clarified that Joy’s decision to step away from “Dogshow Divas” does not mean the two have stopped working together.

While Joy will no longer regularly appear on the podcast, the two continue to share other projects and engagements.

Why is Macoy Dubs absent from ‘Dogshow Divas’?

Baus also addressed questions about Macoy’s frequent absence from the podcast.

According to her, Macoy has been busy filming “The Good Doctor” for TV5, which has kept him from regularly joining the podcast.

“We have been very vocal about it. Si Macoy mismo, he has been filming ‘The Good Doctor’ sa TV5 Kapamilya,” Baus said.

“The last, I think, five, six months, there was an announcement of it. I think alam naman natin that teleserye… it’s a very demanding job. Pero pangarap namin ni Macoy na lumabas sa TV, so definitely yun yung rason kung bakit wala siya,” she added.

Despite the changes to its lineup, Baus said the friendship and working relationship among the “Dogshow Divas” hosts and Joy remain intact.

For now, Joy’s decision appears to be less about leaving her friends behind and more about prioritizing her well-being amid the pressures that come with being in the public eye.

RELATEDMacoy Dubs on Joy Barcoma’s ‘Dogshow Divas’ exit, rumored feud with beauty queen

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