Hollywood teases Lea Salonga's Walk of Fame star

Composite photo of Lea Salonga and her planned Hollywood Walk of Fame star

MANILA, Philippines — The Hollywood Walk of Fame gave an early look at the upcoming star for award-winning artist Lea Salonga, the first Filipina to be given the prestigious honor.

Lea was included in the Walk of Fame Class of 2026 revealed last year. Three male celebrities with Filipino heritage — singer-songwriter Bruno Mars, rapper Apl.de.ap, and comedian Rob Schneider — have previously been recognized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

It was confirmed last month that Lea's star ceremony, the 2,855th on the famed Hollywood landmark, would take place on September 4 (the early hours of the 5th in the Philippines) at 6225 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Pantages Theatre.

Television host Sibley Scoles will host the event, while Ming-na Wen, Brandy, and Filipino-American actor Darren Criss will attend as guest speakers.

Wen famously voiced the titular character in Disney's "Mulan," which featured Lea as the heroine's singing voice. Apart from Mulan, Lea was also the singing voice for Jasmine in "Aladdin."

Lea recently performed the iconic song from the latter film "A Whole New World" with Brandy during the "Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration" with other Disney stars.

Criss is the first male actor of Filipino descent to win a Tony Award, following the historic win by Lea back in 1991 for "Miss Saigon." Fellow Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger also won an acting Tony the same year as Criss.

The ceremony is just one of many honors for Lea this week, as she will be given the Icon Award at the 2026 Manila International Film Festival closing ceremony.

A short retrospective of Lea will be observed during the film festival, where Olivia Lamasan's "Sana Maulit Muli," which stars Lea opposite Aga Muhlach, will be screened.

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