â€˜BisDaks uniteâ€™: Shuvee Etrata meets Maymay Entrata, Kim Chiu

‘BisDaks unite’: Shuvee Etrata meets Maymay Entrata, Kim Chiu

'Pinoy Big Brother' housemates Maymay Entrata and Shuvee Etrata meet on 'It's Showtime' as aired on the July 8, 2025 episode of the noontime show.

MANILA, Philippines — It was a moment of pride for BisDaks (Bisayang Dako) on national TV with the three “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Kim Chiu, Maymay Entrata and Shuvee Etrata speaking and bantering in their native language.

Regular “It’s Showtime” host Kim welcomed Maymay during the “Escort of Appeals” segment on Tuesday, where Shuvee was also a guest.

The three former housemates of the famous reality TV spoke in Bisaya.

It was also the first time that Maymay interacted with Shuvee, with the latter being often compared to her in terms of looks and demeanor. The similarity does not end there, as they both have surnames that are quite similar, only missing the letter “n.”

The Cebuana Shuvee and Maymay, who hails from Cagayan de Oro, are not related.

“Shuvee day. Alam mo pinapasaya mo lagi ‘yung inay ko. Kaya thank you talaga. I love you day,” Maymay greeted Shuvee upon entering the “Showtime” stage.

The duo with Kim Chiu then began to talk in Bisaya and exclaimed the finer qualities of Bisayas.

Maymay said that Bisayas are pretty and attractive, qualities that Kim agreed. The Cebuana added that apart from these qualities, Bisayas are also resilient.

Many netizens commented about their interaction on social media, with a number of them suggesting to have Melai, another “PBB” product, join Kim, Shuvee and Maymay in another guesting.

