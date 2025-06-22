^

Sunkissed Lola's 'HKP' sets mood for digital series 'Si Sol at si Luna'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 12:32pm
Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band SunKissed Lola’s hit song "HKP" set the tone for episode three of Puregold’s digital series "Si Sol at si Luna," starring Zaijan Jaranilla and Jane Oineza.

“Parang alanganin pang ika’y patawarin pa / Alang-alang na rin para sa’ting dalawa…” the lyrics read.

These words rang out at the end of the latest episode of the show, just as Sol (Zaijian) laid eyes on Luna (Jane) again, after an entire episode of searching, hoping, and waiting for the bus that Luna habitually rode. 

“Si Sol at si Luna” latest episode has a powerful emotional turn. It made more poignant by SunKissed Lola’s “HKP,” a beautiful song that captures the pain of hanging on when love is not certain.

Known for feel-good songs with lyrics that tug at the heartstrings, Sunkissed Lola consists of Dan Ombao (lead vocals, guitar), Alvin Serito (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Laura Lacbain (lead vocals), Danj Quimson (bass guitar) and Genson Villoria (drums). Together, the band has produced hit songs abour life and love, such as crowd-favorites “Pasilyo” and “Makalimutan Ka.”

“HKP”’s heartfelt lyrics, “Hanggang salita lang / Mahirap bang umasa sa wala?” reflect Luna’s own struggles as she continues to mourn the loss of Andy, the love of her life. While friends like Manang Boneng (Marnie Lapus) and colleagues like Ben (Joao Constancia) provide constant emotional support, Luna flounders in a world that has shifted under her feet.

“Music plays a significant role in bringing the emotional core of Si Sol at si Luna to life,” Ms. Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, senior marketing manager of Puregold, said. “We’re happy that a deeply sentimental song like SunKissed Lola’s HKP resonates so naturally with the story. It mirrors Luna’s raw emotions of grief and Sol’s intense longing, all the while asking: “Huwag kang paasa / Walang pag-asa / ‘Di na aasa?” she added.

Meanwhile, Sol’s quiet persistence in finding Luna, waiting at their familiar bus stop day after day, is rewarded by a fleeting moment of recognition. Yet in true “Si Sol at si Luna” fashion, viewers must catch the next episode to know if the pair will, at long last, get to reconnect.

“Si Sol at Si Luna’s” next episode, “Signs,” will show how their stories will unfold.

