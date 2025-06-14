'Si Sol at Si Luna' supporting cast break down their characters

MANILA, Philippines — Digital series "Si Sol at si Luna" continues to draw fans for its narrative that immerses them in the lives of the titular characters portrayed by Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza.

Approaching its third episode, Sol's (Zaijan) journey as a film student is highlighted by his steadfast friends Claudine (Uzziel Delamide) and Rey (Lyle Viray), who are constantly on hand to help with his thesis and engage in banter over his woes, while the presence of classmate and admirer Ara (Karina Bautista) reveals a different layer to Sol's character.

Karina said in a statement she is very much the character she plays in the show.

"Ara is unafraid to express how she feels. She's very confident and she wears her heart on her sleeve," Karina said. "Nakaka-relate ako sa kaniya sa deep motivation to succeed para sa mga taong mahal namin, pero masasabi ko rin na mas matapang si Ara sa akin."

On how Ara's role affects the coupling of Sol and Jane's Luna, Karina sees her character as a refreshing contrast to Luna, "She's young, emotionally transparent, and fearless in love. Her affection will challenge Sol to understand the difference between crush, admiration, genuine connection, and love."

Meanwhile the grieving Luna is not alone. At home, Manang Boneng (Marnie Lapus) watches over her with quiet care; at work, her kind and patient team leader Ben (Joao Constancia) offers gentle support.

Even officemates Jana (Jem Manicad) and Bridgette (Cheena Crab), though sharp-tongued and often tactless, will have a part in Luna's personal growth. The latter, as office bully, is far removed from her team player personality.

"In real life, wala naman talagang easy and perfect life; laging may struggle," Crab said, pointing out that Bridgette is a really fun addition to the story. "Yes, pinapahirapan niya si Luna, but then again, Luna will learn to fight back. Matututo siyang bumangon at 'wag magpaapi."

Joao Constancia, who plays Ben, upholds how the series succeeds at showing the importance of togetherness and support from people around us.

"'Si Sol at si Luna' is meaningful and significant because it is about love, empathy, and understanding one another," said Constancia. "It's about being kind to people around you — and this is always relevant no matter what age you are, or where you are in life."

