'Resbak time': Evicted housemates re-enter 'PBB Celebrity Collab Edition' as challengers

Actors Emilio Daez (left) and Michael Sager (right) are the first pair of male evictees of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' as aired on the April 26, 2025 episode of the show.

MANILA, Philippines — Just a few days after their shocking exit, the pair of Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman plus the most-requested comeback of Michael Sager and Emilio Daez are about to spice things up weeknights as they are set to re-enter "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition."

Their popular pairings — ShuKla and MiLi — are among the duo challengers tapped to make a comeback inside the famous TV house.

The reality show announced on social media the arrival of 10 people covered in black cloaks.

"The twist is here! Narito na ang Duo Challengers sa Bahay ni Kuya!" the reality show announced on social media.

"The Duo Challengers have arrived... and they're not here to play," it added.

Apart from them, the remainig former housemates set to return are Xyriel Manabat, Josh Ford, Kira Balinger, AC Bonifacio, and Ashley Ortega.

Big Brother has not yet specified each of their tasks, but speculations are rife about their roles in challenging the "Big Winner" potential of the remaining housemates inside the house in the last three weeks of the show.

The five duos that have survived the show so far are RaWi (Ralph De Leon and Will Ashley), DustBi (Dustin Yu and Bianca De Vera), BreKa (Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca), CharEs (Charlie Fleming and Esnyr), and AZVer (AZ Martinez and River Joseph).

