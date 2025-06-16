^

Entertainment

'Resbak time': Evicted housemates re-enter 'PBB Celebrity Collab Edition' as challengers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 10:16am
'Resbak time': Evicted housemates re-enter 'PBB Celebrity Collab Edition' as challengers
Actors Emilio Daez (left) and Michael Sager (right) are the first pair of male evictees of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' as aired on the April 26, 2025 episode of the show.
Pinoy Big Brother, GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Just a few days after their shocking exit, the pair of Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman plus the most-requested comeback of Michael Sager and Emilio Daez are about to spice things up weeknights as they are set to re-enter "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition." 

Their popular pairings — ShuKla and MiLi — are among the duo challengers tapped to make a comeback inside the famous TV house. 

The reality show announced on social media the arrival of 10 people covered in black cloaks. 

"The twist is here! Narito na ang Duo Challengers sa Bahay ni Kuya!" the reality show announced on social media.  

"The Duo Challengers have arrived... and they're not here to play," it added. 

Apart from them, the remainig former housemates set to return are Xyriel Manabat, Josh Ford, Kira Balinger, AC Bonifacio, and Ashley Ortega.

Big Brother has not yet specified each of their tasks, but speculations are rife about their roles in challenging the "Big Winner" potential of the remaining housemates inside the house in the last three weeks of the show. 

The five duos that have survived the show so far are RaWi (Ralph De Leon and Will Ashley), DustBi (Dustin Yu and Bianca De Vera), BreKa (Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca), CharEs (Charlie Fleming and Esnyr), and AZVer (AZ Martinez and River Joseph).

RELATED‘Wala silang ulam sa loob’: Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman’s ‘PBB’ exit shock viewers

ASHLEY ORTEGA

EMILIO DAEZ

KLARISSE DE GUZMAN

MICHAEL SAGER

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

PINOY BIG BROTHER CELEBRITY COLLAB EDITION

SHUVEE ETRATA

XYRIEL MANABAT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Glaiza de Castro, Sanya Lopez praise new 'Encantadia' stars

Glaiza de Castro, Sanya Lopez praise new 'Encantadia' stars

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 3 days ago
The enchanting legacy of "Encantadia" continues in the spin-off show "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19&rsquo;s Justin to appear in &lsquo;Encantadia Sang&rsquo;gre&rsquo;&nbsp;

SB19’s Justin to appear in ‘Encantadia Sang’gre’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The bunso of SB19, Justin, is confirmed to play a special role in the highly anticipated “Encantadia Chronicles: S...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista in 'a bump right now'

Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista in 'a bump right now'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Ruffa Gutierrez admitted that her relationship with Herbert Bautista is currently in a rough patch.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Brilliant talent&rsquo;: Vice Ganda, Kara David react to Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; exit

‘Brilliant talent’: Vice Ganda, Kara David react to Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman ‘PBB’ exit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Even celebrities gave their kneejerk reactions to the departure of Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman  from “Pinoy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;PBB&rsquo; ex-housemate Vince Maristela joins &lsquo;Encantadia Sang&rsquo;gre&rsquo;&nbsp;

‘PBB’ ex-housemate Vince Maristela joins ‘Encantadia Sang’gre’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
"PBB" ex-housemate Vince Maristela talks about his life after the famous TV house, his rift with Josh Ford and his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gary Oldman, The Who's Roger Daltrey knighted by King Charles III

Gary Oldman, The Who's Roger Daltrey knighted by King Charles III

By James Pheby | 19 hours ago
The Who singer Roger Daltrey and actor Gary Oldman were knighted on Friday for their services to charity, music and dram...
Entertainment
fbtw
Popstar's fave recipes and more: Sarah Geronimo and her love for baking

Popstar's fave recipes and more: Sarah Geronimo and her love for baking

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 21 hours ago
For Sarah, baking is a rewarding journey.
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne and Rayver are the biggest fans of Clashers

Julie Anne and Rayver are the biggest fans of Clashers

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Along with the Clash graduates and judges, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz are also the faces of “The Clash,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who among these Binibinis will wear the crown?

Who among these Binibinis will wear the crown?

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
A new set of Binibini queens will be crowned tonight as the 61st Binibining Pilipinas pageant culminates at the Smart Araneta...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with