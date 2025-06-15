Meet Anthony Constantino, the trending 'TDH' with Donny Pangilinan vibes who picked up Shuvee

Left photo shows Anthony Constantino welcoming Shuvee Etrata outside the 'PBB' house on June 15, 2025. Anthony models Francis Libiran's official Philippine Barong, worn by Filipino athletes at the Paris Olympics last August 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Last night’s eviction arguably was the most-talked about online this weekend not only because of the unexpected exit of Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman, but also of the strikingly handsome man who welcomed Shuvee back to the outside world who some say looks strikingly like Donny Pangilinan — Anthony Constantino.

Amid the shock and sadness, there were some who were kilig when they saw who greeted Shuvee after leaving “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.” It was courtesy of Anthony, the tall, dark and handsome man who stood out in his plain long-sleeved top and jeans bearing a bouquet of flowers for the Cebuana beauty.

It brought kilig to viewers of the reality show since many of them know how Shuvee openly said her type and her biggest crush on actor Donny, who spent a few days inside the house with them last May.

Even Klarisse quipped her famous “PBB” line: “Sorry kung natapakan ko pagka-loveteam ninyo,” right after seeing Shuvee and Anthony hugging each other backstage.

But just who is Anthony, the TDH (tall, dark and handsome) Donny lookalike who was at last night’s eviction? Here are some fast facts about the rising star.

1. Born and raised in California

Anthony was born and raised in California. In his interview with VManSea, it was revealed that he grew up being exposed to the Filipino culture with karaoke and large family gatherings.

The 22-year-old visits his parents in Hawaii, where they have their food truck businesses.

2. Double degree holder

He finished his studies before embarking on a showbiz career.

Anthony is brawns and brains. He finished a double degree at the California Lutheran University where he earned Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems, and Business Administration in Marketing degrees in 2024.

3. Health buff

His Instagram feed shows his buff bod. Anthony loves a game of ball, as seen in his posts where he dunks and plays a basketball.

He is also a beach boy with many of his Instagram posts showing him at the beach.

4. Paris Olympics 2024 Barong Model

Anthony is signed with the popular Los Angeles-based modeling agency Otto Models.

It is no surprising that with his tall, chiseled looks, he snagged a modeling stint featuring the Philippines’ Barong.

Anthony said it was proud moment for him to wear the Barong designed by Francis Libiran, which were worn by the Philippines’ top athletes at last year’s Paris Olympics.

“Being born and raised in California as a pure Filipino, there were many aspects of my roots that remained unfamiliar and elusive. The distance from my heritage made it hard to fully connect with the culture—I didn’t even know what a barong was.

"A year ago, I never would have imagined that I’d be proudly wearing my first barong designed by Francis Libiran and embracing my heritage like this on a platform for Paris 2024. It’s incredible how much has changed and how much closer I feel to my roots now. Wearing my first barong and celebrating my Filipino heritage is a testament to how far I’ve come and how much I’ve grown. Grateful for the journey and excited for what lies ahead here in the Philippines!” Anthony wrote on Instagram in July 2024.

5. 'PBB' Connection

Anthony has more than Shuvee as his “PBB” connection.

He appeared in Esnyr’s popular online series as the show’s favorite “red flag” character last December.

6. New Sparkle artist

With his undeniable good looks, it was no suprise that GMA-7’s talent agency, Sparkle, took notice of his potential.

Anthony signed with Sparkle last April as its latest talent.

“PBB” fans and his fans with Shuvee can look forward to potential projects with them as they are part of one talent agency and network.

