â€˜Wala silang ulam sa loobâ€™: Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzmanâ€™s â€˜PBBâ€™ exit shock viewers

‘Wala silang ulam sa loob’: Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman’s ‘PBB’ exit shock viewers

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 15, 2025 | 11:41am
TV host-actress Shuvee Etrata (left) and singer Klarisse de Guzman (right) are the latest housemates to exit 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' on June 15, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — After the exit of Emilio Daez and Michael Sager or MiLi, the departure of Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman on Saturday night was another unexpected twist of this year’s “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.” 

Shuvee and Klarisse, known as the ShuKla tandem, had a three-way close fight at the online voting that saw all three pairs reach more than 30% of votes. 

In the end, ShuKla lost by a mere .17% to the second leading pair, AZVer. Shuvee and Klarisse got 31.50% while AZVer, the pairing of AZ Martinez and River Joseph, tallied 31.67%. 

The polarizing pair of DustBia, who banks on its loveteam pairing inside the house, got the biggest chunk of votes at 36.83%. 

Fans who have been watching the show noted that after the eviction of MiLi last April, ShuKla’s exit was another shock after Shuvee has been excelling at weekly challenges. Emilio and Michael were competitive and won the challenge on the week that they were evicted. 

With the exit of Shuvee and Klarisse, fans are now noting how the remaining three weeks of the show will play out. 

With Shuvee gone, Ralph will have to see who he is going head-to-head in tasks as his next “rival.” Shuvee and Ralph are fierce competitors inside the house. 

Klarisse’s exit is another blow to housemates who have relied on her cooking skills, which came in handy in weeks that they their weekly challenge and budget. Klarisse’s knack for cooking and finding ways to come up with palatable ulam and food on a tight budget helped the housemates still enjoy good food. 

The latest evicted pair broke the OA (overacting-non-chalant) "PBB" meme by being their true and witty selves.

"Wala silang ulam sa loob!" exclaimed Klang at last night's episode, eliciting laughter from the onsite audience and viewers alike. 

