^

Entertainment

Kristel Fulgar gets engaged to Korean boyfriend

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 7:09pm
Kristel Fulgar gets engaged to Korean boyfriend
Kristel Fulgar and Ha Su-hyuk
Kristel Fulgar via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kristel Fulgar and her Korean boyfriend Ha Su-hyuk are now engaged!

A vlog post on Kristel's social media platforms shows how Su-hyuk organized the proposal in Korea without the actress knowing.

When Kristel stepped up to the proposal area on a roofdeck, Su-hyuk sang to her and gave a brief speech before popping the question.

"If it weren't because of you, I wouldn't know how I would live," Su-hyuk said in Korean. "You will be my last love, and I'm very sure you will be the only one I want to love forever."

With the ring on her finger and after much teasing, Kristel and Su-hyuk shared their first kiss as an engaged couple.

Kristel revealed early last year she was seeing someone, then last March Su-hyuk visited her in the Philippines for the first time.

Last November Kristel confirmed he and Su-hyuk were officially dating after the latter converted to Iglesia ni Cristo, a conversion that took nearly a year. — Video from Kristel Fulgar's YouTube channel

RELATED: Cedrick Juan, Kate Alejandrino marry days after getting engaged

KRISTEL FULGAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Anora' vs 'Conclave'? Oscars set for 'nail-biter' showdown

'Anora' vs 'Conclave'? Oscars set for 'nail-biter' showdown

By Andrew Marszal | 8 hours ago
With a twisty awards season rocked by Los Angeles wildfires and a racist tweet scandal reaching its climax, the battle for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Timothee Chalamet eyes Oscar record after historic SAG 2025 win

Timothee Chalamet eyes Oscar record after historic SAG 2025 win

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Greatness looms for Timothee Chalamet after winning Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, setting up an interesting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Norwegian pop duo M2M excited to reconnect with Pinoy fans

Norwegian pop duo M2M excited to reconnect with Pinoy fans

By Jerry Donato | 20 hours ago
The voices behind such hits as Pretty Boy, The Day You Went Away, Don’t Say You Love Me, Mirror, Mirror and Everything...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Where to watch Oscars 2025, nominees 'Emilia Perez,' 'Conclave'

LIST: Where to watch Oscars 2025, nominees 'Emilia Perez,' 'Conclave'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Hollywood's biggest night will pull up the curtains of Los Angeles' Dolby Theater once more as movies across the world vie...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandro Muhlach case: Court junks motion to quash filed by 2 accused

Sandro Muhlach case: Court junks motion to quash filed by 2 accused

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Motion to Quash filed by the accused, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, was denied by a Pasay court, in light of the sexual...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death: Family declines autopsy for religious reasons

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death: Family declines autopsy for religious reasons

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
The cause of death of actress Michelle Trachtenberg will be filed as "undetermined" after her family declined an autopsy of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zendaya joins 'Shrek 5' cast as Shrek, Fiona's teenage daughter

Zendaya joins 'Shrek 5' cast as Shrek, Fiona's teenage daughter

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The "Shrek" franchise is about to get even bigger as Hollywood star Zendaya has been tapped to join the cast of the upcoming fifth...
Entertainment
fbtw
Peppa Pig is getting a new sibling

Peppa Pig is getting a new sibling

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
The animated television character Peppa Pig, famed for her love of jumping up and down in muddy puddles, is to have a new...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tadhana': Sofronio Vasquez on destiny's role in budding career

'Tadhana': Sofronio Vasquez on destiny's role in budding career

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
"I just kept going, the dream itself really fought for me with the music that's in my heart."
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with