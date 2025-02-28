Kristel Fulgar gets engaged to Korean boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kristel Fulgar and her Korean boyfriend Ha Su-hyuk are now engaged!

A vlog post on Kristel's social media platforms shows how Su-hyuk organized the proposal in Korea without the actress knowing.

When Kristel stepped up to the proposal area on a roofdeck, Su-hyuk sang to her and gave a brief speech before popping the question.

"If it weren't because of you, I wouldn't know how I would live," Su-hyuk said in Korean. "You will be my last love, and I'm very sure you will be the only one I want to love forever."

With the ring on her finger and after much teasing, Kristel and Su-hyuk shared their first kiss as an engaged couple.

Kristel revealed early last year she was seeing someone, then last March Su-hyuk visited her in the Philippines for the first time.

Last November Kristel confirmed he and Su-hyuk were officially dating after the latter converted to Iglesia ni Cristo, a conversion that took nearly a year. — Video from Kristel Fulgar's YouTube channel

RELATED: Cedrick Juan, Kate Alejandrino marry days after getting engaged