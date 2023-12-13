Fil-Am Bella Poarch among 'best celebrity investors' — commissioned data

Bella Poarch poses with the Favorite Social Music Star award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American content creator and singer Bella Poarch was included as among the celebrities that reportedly generated the biggest returns on their net worth, according to commissioned data.

Trading platform FOREX.com commissioned research exploring celebrity investments in various asset categories like luxury properties, business ventures, financial instruments, vehicles and collectables, intellectual property, and endorsement deals.

A Falcon 40B Large Language Model was used to analyze sources and create a ranking order for over 200 celebrities. The return on each individual's net worth was calculated by dividing their monthly income by their overall net worth.

Poarch ranked the fifth-best celebrity investor despite having the lowest net worth in the Top 10 at $12 million (P670 million).

Her monthly income of $510,000 (P28.5 million) from her investments and assets in real estate and luxury vehicles give her a 51% return on her net worth.

Topping the list was singer-producer Babyface with a whopping 134.4% return, also from luxury vehicles (including a Bugatti Chiron) and real estate of at least 20 global properties, on his net worth of $250 million.

Content creator-singer Chase Hudson and award-winning artist Billy Joel came in second and third respectively behind Babyface, their investments also real estate and luxury vehicles as were the rest of those in the Top 10.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and rappers Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Kanye West also have investments in luxury yachts and stocks. Content creator Logan Paul, meanwhile, invests in cryptocurrency rather than stocks.

The commissioned data found that of the 233 celebrities, content creators from YouTube appeared to generate the best returns on investments despite having the lowest net worth across the board.

YouTubers had a higher return than singers, athletes, entrepreneurs, rappers, actors, chefs, and comedians, the latter having the lowest returns.

