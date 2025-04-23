Mikee Quintos successfully defends thesis, to graduate from college after 10 years

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Mikee Quintos is set to graduate from college after she successfully defended her thesis.

In her Instagram story yesterday, Mikee showed scenes from her recent thesis defense.

"I defended my thesis this morning!" she wrote.

"POV: Your thesis jury just gave you your final grade and you're finally graduating after 10 years in college," she wrote in another post.

She then turned emotional after her defense and thanked her adviser.

"Thank you for everything, Ms.!" she wrote.

Mikee is set to earn her Architecture degree from the University of Santo Tomas.

