Mikee Quintos says no 3rd party in breakup with Paul Salas

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 1:07pm
Paul Salas and Mikee Quintos
MANILA, Philippines — Mikee Quintos clarified that there was no third party in her split with actor Paul Salas. 

Mikee was the guest, along with “Slay” co-star Gabbi Garcia, in the Tuesday episode of “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.” 

“Opo, hiwalay na kami, tito,” confirmed the actress when asked by the seasoned host. 

“First, wala pong third party,” she added when asked by Boy about the story behind their breakup. 

"'Yung 'Bakit?' I think it's better if you hear from him. That's better. Pero honestly, before today, pinag-iisipan kong mabuti kung magsa-sabi na ako sa public. Kung hindi, mahirap 'to for me,” the actress said. 

Mikee said that it was a “big jump” for her. She said that it was not because she did not want to share but there is a right time for it. 

“Pagdaanan ko lang muna. And then eventually, ‘pag okay na ako. ‘Pag okay na ako.

"Shocking for me lahat ngayon. Shocking. A month ago na 'yung nag-start kaming mag-usap about this decision. And ngayon, nagiging clear sa amin na ito nga 'yung tama for us. Mutual naman na decision 'to and bata pa kami,” she said. 

Mikee is thankful for the projects and work she has, which she said has helped her keep busy.  

She admitted that she still has feelings for Paul and she has no regrets in the love that she shared with the actor. 

When asked what she learned from her relationship, she said that among these is that people attract the love that they give to themselves. 

"Kung gaano natin kamahal 'yung sarili natin, 'yun 'yung love na tinatanggap natin or gano'n 'yung mga lalaking na-a-attract natin or 'yung partners na na-a-attract natin. Two, you just can’t choose. Si Lord talaga e,” she said. 

She also left encouraging and positive words for her ex. 

Boy asked for Mikee for a message for Paul, who might be watching their interview. 

"Paul, thank you sa four years. And alam mo naman na 'yun, nasabi ko na 'yung mga gusto kong sabihin. Maybe I wanna remind you lang na nasa sa 'yo to make all these worth it,” Mikee ended. 

