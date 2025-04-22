^

Entertainment

Nora Aunor laid to rest in Libingan ng mga Bayani

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 2:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress and "Superstar" Nora Aunor has been laid to rest in Libingan ng mga Bayani, her funeral attended by family, friends, and fans.

Nora's remains are buried in the famed Taguig cemetery as she was named a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022.

Prior to her state funeral, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts held a state necrological service for the actress, fondly called Ate Guy, in Manila Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

Upon arrival in Libingan ng mga Bayani, a priest oversaw the final rites before Nora's family made their last farewells and the coffin was lowered into the ground.

The Philippine flag that was draped over Nora's coffin was given to her son Ian de Leon, also an actor, as the representative of her family.

As family members tossed white roses into the grave, fans began chiming in singing along to "Handog" — a song by Florante popularized by Nora.

Fans sang the track earlier during the ceremony as well as Cinderalla's "Superstar ng Buhay Ko" during Nora's wake, then got the chance to toss flowers themselves.

Nora passed away last April 16 from acute respiratory failure, according to Ian. She was 71 years old. — Videos by Martin Ramos

RELATED: WATCH: Nora Aunor's coffin arrives at Libingan ng mga Bayani

ATE GUY

LIBINGAN NG MGA BAYANI

NATIONAL ARTIST

NORA AUNOR

SUPERSTAR
