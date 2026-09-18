^

Sports

'Keep the fire burning’: Hidilyn carries Asian Games flame for Philippines

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 5:01pm
'Keep the fire burningâ€™: Hidilyn carries Asian Games flame for Philippines
Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz celebrates as she wins gold in the women's 55kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi, Vietnamn on May 20, 2022.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

NAGOYA, Japan — The fire returned to where the dream was fulfilled.

Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the mighty mite from Zamboanga City — all 4-foot-11 of pure heart and steel — found herself back on familiar ground Thursday as one of the torchbearers for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya.

And sweet memories came flooding back.

It was five years ago over in Tokyo — 342 kilometers by Shinkansen, 384 by car from Nagoya — where Diaz-Naranjo, now 35, made history as the first Filipino to win Olympic gold, ending almost a century of drought for the country since it first joined the Games in 1924.

The Covid-delayed triumph in Tokyo was barrier-shattering. It was epic. It was the lift heard around the world.

On Thursday, after completing her leg of the relay, the country's weightlifting queen was greeted by Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino — two pillars of Philippine sports sharing pleasantries on foreign soil, both beaming with pride.

The symbolism was not lost on anyone. From Olympic champion to torchbearer — a fitting reward for the woman who showed all that nothing is impossible.

Diaz-Naranjo knows the Asian Games well as she struck gold in Jakarta-Palembang in 2018, then fell short of a repeat in Hangzhou in 2023 as she moved up in weight class.

Now she is praying for Team Philippines to keep the fire burning.

"Keep the fire burning," was her simple but powerful message.

Carrying that fire for the country in the relay are no less than the new generation of Filipino greats — tennis sensation Alex Eala, double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, jiu-jitsu ace Annie Ramirez, pole vault star EJ Obiena and the loaded esports squad.

From Tokyo gold to Nagoya flame. The journey continues.

ASIAN GAMES

HIDILYN DIAZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala to still see action in China with post-Asiad Wuhan Open stint

Eala to still see action in China with post-Asiad Wuhan Open stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala will play in China, after all.
Sports
fbtw
Australian athlete who soiled herself apologizes for continuing Hyrox race

Australian athlete who soiled herself apologizes for continuing Hyrox race

8 hours ago
An Australian athlete who sparked an outcry when she kept competing despite soiling herself midway through an event in Beijing...
Sports
fbtw
The Pacquiao connection

The Pacquiao connection

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
It was in 2002 when IBF president Daryl Peoples made his first visit to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
South Korea makes Asian Games complaint over Japan warlord ceremony

South Korea makes Asian Games complaint over Japan warlord ceremony

9 hours ago
South Korea's Olympic committee said Friday it filed a complaint with Asian Games organizers in Nagoya for featuring a...
Sports
fbtw
Asian Games chief defends 'functional' rooms after backlash

Asian Games chief defends 'functional' rooms after backlash

1 day ago
Accommodation for Asian Games athletes in Japan is "functional" and efforts are being made to deal with numerous...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Heart over height&rsquo;: Ex-NBA guard Rodney Stuckey fans Filipino players&rsquo; NBA hopes

‘Heart over height’: Ex-NBA guard Rodney Stuckey fans Filipino players’ NBA hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
With a bulk of Filipinos lacking elite height to make it to the league, former NBA player Rodney Stuckey stressed that height...
Sports
fbtw
Elite Filipino endurance runners test mettle in Damosa Land 5150 race

Elite Filipino endurance runners test mettle in Damosa Land 5150 race

8 hours ago
Rising Filipino endurance stars James Earl Ting, Edgie Arances and Anisha Eunice Caluya take center stage in a frenetic battle...
Sports
fbtw
After record rain, typhoon threatens new challenge to Asian Games

After record rain, typhoon threatens new challenge to Asian Games

12 hours ago
First there was a record deluge, then a shortage of beds, and now Asian Games organizers in Japan are "praying"...
Sports
fbtw
Women to Philippines rescue

Women to Philippines rescue

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Finally, a breath of fresh air for a Philippine contingent that’s been seeing bleak results in the early days of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with