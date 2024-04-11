^

Margot Robbie to co-produce 'Monopoly' movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 6:14pm
Margot Robbie to co-produce 'Monopoly' movie
MANILA, Philippines — A "Monopoly" movie based on the popular board game is seeing further movement as it adds "Barbie" star Margot Robbie as a producer through her company LuckyChap Entertainment.

Movie studio Lionsgate announced at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas that LuckyChap run by Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara will join it and Hasbro Entertainment as producers for a "Monopoly" film.

"Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended," LuckyChap said in a statement. "Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro."

The nearly century-old game involves players purchasing properties while avoiding jailtime and bankruptcy. As of writing, millions of Monopoly games have been sold worldwide.

There have been previous attempts to bring a Monopoly film to life, but it gained favor following the success of 2023's "Barbie" which is based on the dolls by Hasbro's rival toy company Mattel.

LuckyChap was also a co-producer on "Barbie" as well as films like "I, Tonya," "Birds of Prey," "Promising Young Woman," and "Saltburn" (the former two also starring Robbie).

Lionsgate also announced at CinemaCon that it was teaming up with horror producer Jason Blum for a reimagining of several horror movies beginning with "The Blair Witch Project."

The studio also gave first looks of upcoming movies "Michael," a Michael Jackson biopic starring the late singer's nephew Jaafar Jackson, and the "John Wick" spin-off "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas where Keanu Reeves reportedly appears in a clip.

