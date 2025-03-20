Derrick Monasterio reacts to â€˜ham actorâ€™ tag

^

Derrick Monasterio reacts to ‘ham actor’ tag

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 4:11pm
Derrick Mo­nasterio
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Derrick Monasterio is aware of the “ham actor” tag on him, and soe when he got a compliment from GMA big boss Annette Gozon-Valdes for his work on “Slay,” the actor got emotional. 

Derrick, the son of formerly active actress Tina Monasterio, received a compliment from Gozon at last Wednesday’s press conference for the show held in Quezon City. 

“In my humble opinion, revelation talaga dito si Derrick Monasterio. You watch the series, you'll understand why, and he’s, parang ano na siya, arrived as an actor,” the GMA executive said. 

Philstar.com asked Derrick his thoughts on his big boss’ compliments.

“Ever since kasi, I've been in showbiz for 15 years, ever since lagi akong nakakarinig ng comments na hindi ako marunong umarte, na ‘ham’ actor,” Derrick said. 

Among the cast members, he and Julie Anne are contemporaries, along with the likes of Barbie Forteza and Kylie Padilla, when they all starred in the weekend youth-oriented show “Tween Hearts” in 2010. 

“Siguro, this is the first time that I’ve been receiving these kinds of compliments and, for me, nakakatuwa siya. Nagiging emotional ako ‘pag nakakarinig ako ng mga ganu'n kasi ah… Wala e. Ano talaga e, nakakatuwa talaga e, kasi hindi ko siya na-experience before,” Derrick said.

According to him, his relationship with actress Elle Villanueva helped changed him for the better. The two were co-stars in some shows, including “Makiling.” 

“Feeling ko, malaking change sa akin ‘yung relationship ko now with Elle kasi she really changed me, and ‘yung mga values ko, katulad nu’ng sa relationship namin... I’m paying more attention to her, mas naging empath ako sa kanya na nag-reflect din sa trabaho ko,” Derrick said. 

He also learned to listen, just like what he did with his “Slay” co-stars, Julie Anne, Mikee Quintos, Ysabel Ortega, and Gabbi Garcia.

“Everytime na may sinasabing lines ang mga girls na ad libs, I listen. Natuto akong makinig,” Derrick said. 

“Slay” is a whodunit thriller about the gruesome death of fitness instructor influencer Zach (Derrick). Four women are considered suspects, played by the four actresses. 

It first premiered on March 3 on streaming platform VIU. It makes its free TV premiere on Monday, March 24, at 9:25 p.m. on GMA-7. 

RELATED: Derrick and Elle continue onscreen chemistry in GMA revenge drama Makiling

 

DERRICK MONASTERIO
