Veteran star Delia Razon dies at 94

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 2:08pm
Delia Razon in a publicity photo circa the ’50s

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana mourns the passing of her grandmother, screen icon Delia Razon. The LVN star died on Saturday, March 15, at the age of 94. 

Her cause of death was not revealed. 

Carla posted an old photo of her maternal grandmother on Instagram on Sunday, March 16. Carla’s father, actor Rey “PJ” Abellana, married Razon’s daughter, Rea. 

Born Lucy May Gertz on Aug. 8, 1930, Delia was discovered by LVN Pictures’ matriarch, Dona Narcisa de Leon. 

She was given her screen name Delia Razon, and debuted in the 1949 LVN film “Krus na Bituin.” 

Razon continued to do films and shows until early 2000s. Some of her films were “Principe Tenoso,” “Gaano Kadalas Ang Minsan” and “Luksang Tagumpay.” 

