'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink joins 'Spider-Man 4' â€” reports

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink joins 'Spider-Man 4' — reports

Sadie Sink attends Searchlight Pictures' 'O'Dessa' New York screening at Metrograph on March 11, 2025 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios has reportedly cast "Stranger Things" breakout star Sadie Sink in the upcoming "Spider-Man 4" movie led by Tom Holland.

Mutiple outlets reported Sink's inclusion, although Marvel and Sony, who own the film rights to "Spider-Man," have yet to comment on the news.

This development did not stop fans from speculating who Sink could be portaying, with many guessing that the actress could be playing the characters of Gwen Stacy or Felicia Hardy (Black Cat).

The leading prediction is the mutant Jean Grey, previously portayed by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner, as another way of reintroducing the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the project, taking over from Jon Watts who directed the first three Holland-centric movies.

The fourth film, set for a July 2026 release, will begin shooting after Holland wraps up work on Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," which also stars Michelle "MJ" Jones actress and Holland's fiancee, Zendaya.

The last "Spider-Man" movie saw Holland's web-slinger go up against villains from past franchises and ended with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange conjuring a spell to make the whole world forget Spider-Man's real identity.

Starting out as a young stage and television actress, Sink is best known for her role as Max Mayfield in "Stranger Things" whose fate hangs in the balance ahead of the upcoming fifth and final season.

Sink also appeared in the "All Too Well: The Short Film" by Taylor Swift, two "Fear Street" movies, and "The Whale" with Brendan Fraser. She is set to play the titular character in "O'Dessa."

