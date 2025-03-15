^

Entertainment

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink joins 'Spider-Man 4' — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 15, 2025 | 12:40pm
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink joins 'Spider-Man 4' â€” reports
Sadie Sink attends Searchlight Pictures' 'O'Dessa' New York screening at Metrograph on March 11, 2025 in New York City.
Getty Images via AFP / Dia Dipasupil

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios has reportedly cast "Stranger Things" breakout star Sadie Sink in the upcoming "Spider-Man 4" movie led by Tom Holland.

Mutiple outlets reported Sink's inclusion, although Marvel and Sony, who own the film rights to "Spider-Man," have yet to comment on the news.

This development did not stop fans from speculating who Sink could be portaying, with many guessing that the actress could be playing the characters of Gwen Stacy or Felicia Hardy (Black Cat).

The leading prediction is the mutant Jean Grey, previously portayed by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner, as another way of reintroducing the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the project, taking over from Jon Watts who directed the first three Holland-centric movies.

Related: WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan switch bodies again in 'Freakier Friday'

The fourth film, set for a July 2026 release, will begin shooting after Holland wraps up work on Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," which also stars Michelle "MJ" Jones actress and Holland's fiancee, Zendaya.

The last "Spider-Man" movie saw Holland's web-slinger go up against villains from past franchises and ended with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange conjuring a spell to make the whole world forget Spider-Man's real identity.

Starting out as a young stage and television actress, Sink is best known for her role as Max Mayfield in "Stranger Things" whose fate hangs in the balance ahead of the upcoming fifth and final season.

Sink also appeared in the "All Too Well: The Short Film" by Taylor Swift, two "Fear Street" movies, and "The Whale" with Brendan Fraser. She is set to play the titular character in "O'Dessa." 

RELATED: 'Drag Race Philippines' to host all-stars 'Slaysian Royale' competition

MARVEL

MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

MARVEL STUDIOS

MCU

SPIDER-MAN

STRANGER THINGS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
IG official: Sunshine Cruz posts photo with Atong Ang

IG official: Sunshine Cruz posts photo with Atong Ang

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debuted a photo of boyfriend Atong Ang in her social media account, making their relationship Instagram...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Rodrigo Teaser is the &lsquo;ultimate&rsquo; Michael Jackson tribute artist

Why Rodrigo Teaser is the ‘ultimate’ Michael Jackson tribute artist

By Carlo Orosa | 14 hours ago
Rodrigo Teaser is one of the world’s most celebrated Michael Jackson tribute artists.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Soo-hyun&rsquo;s alleged past with the late Kim Sae-ron sparks controversy

Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged past with the late Kim Sae-ron sparks controversy

By Patricia Dela Roca | 2 days ago
Kim Soo-hyun strongly denied allegations made by a YouTube channel that he was in a long-term relationship with the late actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachelle Ann Go continues to make pinoys proud

Rachelle Ann Go continues to make pinoys proud

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Our international theater sensation Rachelle Ann Go and her beautiful family recently visited the Philippines for seven ...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo; to have 1 Kapuso, 1 Kapamilya as Big Winners

‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ to have 1 Kapuso, 1 Kapamilya as Big Winners

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Marking another first in the 20-year history of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the newly premiered reality show announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun &mdash; reports&nbsp;

Prada terminates contract with Kim Soo Hyun — reports 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Italian luxury brand Prada has reportedly terminated its contract just months after tapping Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karaoke World Championships looking for Pinoy singers to represent Philippines

Karaoke World Championships looking for Pinoy singers to represent Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
The Karaoke World Championships (KWC) 2025 is set to electrify the Philippines with an unforgettable opportunity for aspiring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis planning reunion project with Patrick Garcia, John Lloyd Cruz

Paolo Contis planning reunion project with Patrick Garcia, John Lloyd Cruz

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he and "Tabing Ilog" co-stars Patrick Garcia and John Lloyd Cruz are talking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Content creator Niana Guerrero wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with