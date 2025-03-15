'Drag Race Philippines' to host all-stars 'Slaysian Royale' competition

MANILA, Philippines — Puksaan na!

Reality competition series "Drag Race Philippines" will host drag queens from around Asia in a special "Slaysian Royale" season set for release later this year.

These will include fan-favorite contestants from the first three seasons of "Drag Race Philippines." The only other country with an official "Drag Race" franchise is Thailand.

"This new version of 'Drag Race' shines a spotlight on Asian drag as never before, celebrating its culture, its history and creativity in a unique battle royale," said producers and World of Wonder founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey in a statement.

"Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale" will follow a format similar to the show "Vs. the World," which has been done in the United Kingdom and Canada franchises.

The cast has yet to be revealed but the new show will debut later this year.

The past three winners of "Drag Race Philippines" were Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating Katkat, and Maxie Andreison.

Season 1 contestants Marina Summers and Eva Le Queen went on to compete in "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" Season 2 and the inaugural "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars," respectively.

