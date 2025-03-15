^

Entertainment

'Drag Race Philippines' to host all-stars 'Slaysian Royale' competition

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 15, 2025 | 11:26am
'Drag Race Philippines' to host all-stars 'Slaysian Royale' competition
Poster for 'Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale'
Drag Race Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Puksaan na!

Reality competition series "Drag Race Philippines" will host drag queens from around Asia in a special "Slaysian Royale" season set for release later this year. 

These will include fan-favorite contestants from the first three seasons of "Drag Race Philippines." The only other country with an official "Drag Race" franchise is Thailand.

"This new version of 'Drag Race' shines a spotlight on Asian drag as never before, celebrating its culture, its history and creativity in a unique battle royale," said producers and World of Wonder founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey in a statement.

"Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale" will follow a format similar to the show "Vs. the World," which has been done in the United Kingdom and Canada franchises.

The cast has yet to be revealed but the new show will debut later this year.

The past three winners of "Drag Race Philippines" were Precious Paula Nicole, Captivating Katkat, and Maxie Andreison.

Season 1 contestants Marina Summers and Eva Le Queen went on to compete in "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" Season 2 and the inaugural "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars," respectively.

RELATED: Drag queen Eva Le Queen goes viral with 'kaliwa, kanan' tattoos

DRAG RACE

DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
IG official: Sunshine Cruz posts photo with Atong Ang

IG official: Sunshine Cruz posts photo with Atong Ang

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debuted a photo of boyfriend Atong Ang in her social media account, making their relationship Instagram...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachelle Ann Go continues to make pinoys proud

Rachelle Ann Go continues to make pinoys proud

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Our international theater sensation Rachelle Ann Go and her beautiful family recently visited the Philippines for seven ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis planning reunion project with Patrick Garcia, John Lloyd Cruz

Paolo Contis planning reunion project with Patrick Garcia, John Lloyd Cruz

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he and "Tabing Ilog" co-stars Patrick Garcia and John Lloyd Cruz are talking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Soo-hyun&rsquo;s alleged past with the late Kim Sae-ron sparks controversy

Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged past with the late Kim Sae-ron sparks controversy

By Patricia Dela Roca | 2 days ago
Kim Soo-hyun strongly denied allegations made by a YouTube channel that he was in a long-term relationship with the late actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
How a brokenhearted confession inspired KimPau film

How a brokenhearted confession inspired KimPau film

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
A conversation during a drinking session has led Prime Cruz to develop the premise of Star Cinema’s “My Love Will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Karaoke World Championships looking for Pinoy singers to represent Philippines

Karaoke World Championships looking for Pinoy singers to represent Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
The Karaoke World Championships (KWC) 2025 is set to electrify the Philippines with an unforgettable opportunity for aspiring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Content creator Niana Guerrero wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Women's Month: Camille Prats on being a young-looking mom

Women's Month: Camille Prats on being a young-looking mom

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Actress Camille Prats is still looking fresh, just like in her teenage days on the weekend youth-oriented TV show &ldquo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano share different parenting styles

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano share different parenting styles

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Married celebrity couple director Paul Soriano and actress Toni Gonzaga revealed that they have different styles in nurturing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with