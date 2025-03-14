Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for â€˜Signal 2,' new teaser out

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for ‘Signal 2,' new teaser out

TVN's popular mystery cop drama 'Signal' is set to return for a second season on its 10th anniversary with main stars (from left) Kim Hye-soo, Cho Jin-woong, and Le Je-hoon, returning.

MANILA, Philippines — The trio of Lee Je-hoon, Cho Jin-woong, and Kim Hye-soo is set to return for another season of solving cold cases — and possibly another round of heartaches — as they return next year for the second season of well-loved Korean drama “Signal.”

Early this month, tvN announced tapping the trio of acclaimed actors to return to their roles as the detectives from different timelines, 1989 and present, who help each other solve cold cases with the use of a walkie talkie.

Cho plays the hard-headed Lee Jae-han, a detective from 1989, who mysteriously finds a way to communicate with profiler Park Hae-yeong (Je-hoon), who helps him solve unsolved cases. Cha Soo-hyun (Kim Hye-soo) is the stubborn lady boss of the cold case unit, and a close friend of Jae-han.

In March last year, director Kim Won-seok and writer Kim Eun-hee confirmed that they were working on the show’s second season.

Earlier this month, the Korean cable channel posted an artcard on social media with the faces of the three stars of the series.

“Kim Hye-soo X Cho Jin-woong X Lee Je-hoon. ‘Second Signal’ launch confirmed! First broadcast in 2026,” the translated caption read.

The new teaser, dropped last Wednesday, shows the walkie-talkie. Viewers heard Detective Jae-han calling for profiler Hae-young.

It ends with a teaser, “The transmission will start again.”

Released in 2016, "Signal" won Best Drama, Best Actress for Hye-soo and Best Screenplay for Eun-hee at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards.

