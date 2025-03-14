^

Korean Wave

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for ‘Signal 2,' new teaser out

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 5:20pm
Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo return for â€˜Signal 2,' new teaser out
TVN's popular mystery cop drama 'Signal' is set to return for a second season on its 10th anniversary with main stars (from left) Kim Hye-soo, Cho Jin-woong, and Le Je-hoon, returning.
TVN via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The trio of Lee Je-hoon, Cho Jin-woong, and Kim Hye-soo is set to return for another season of solving cold cases — and possibly another round of heartaches — as they return next year for the second season of well-loved Korean drama “Signal.” 

Early this month, tvN announced tapping the trio of acclaimed actors to return to their roles as the detectives from different timelines, 1989 and present, who help each other solve cold cases with the use of a walkie talkie. 

Cho plays the hard-headed Lee Jae-han, a detective from 1989, who mysteriously finds a way to communicate with profiler Park Hae-yeong (Je-hoon), who helps him solve unsolved cases. Cha Soo-hyun (Kim Hye-soo) is the stubborn lady boss of the cold case unit, and a close friend of Jae-han. 

In March last year, director Kim Won-seok and writer Kim Eun-hee confirmed that they were working on the show’s second season. 

Earlier this month, the Korean cable channel posted an artcard on social media with the faces of the three stars of the series. 

“Kim Hye-soo X Cho Jin-woong X Lee Je-hoon. ‘Second Signal’ launch confirmed! First broadcast in 2026,” the translated caption read. 

The new teaser, dropped last Wednesday, shows the walkie-talkie. Viewers heard Detective Jae-han calling for profiler Hae-young. 

It ends with a teaser, “The transmission will start again.” 

Released in 2016, "Signal" won Best Drama, Best Actress for Hye-soo and Best Screenplay for Eun-hee at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards. 

RELATED: Award-winning K-drama 'Signal' season 2 in the works

KOREAN DRAMA
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Blackpink's Lisa honored to be first K-pop star to perform at Oscars
9 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa honored to be first K-pop star to perform at Oscars

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Blackpink's Lisa is honored that she performed at the 97th Academy Awards. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Jun Hyuk includes Manila in 1st fan meeting tour
10 days ago

Lee Jun Hyuk includes Manila in 1st fan meeting tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Korean actor Lee Jun-hyuk is coming to the Philippines for the first time as part of his debut fan meeting tour.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Jisoo announces Manila fan meet date, venue, ticket prices
13 days ago

Blackpink's Jisoo announces Manila fan meet date, venue, ticket prices

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Manila is the first stop of Jisoo's first solo fan meet tour in Asia titled "Lights, Love, Action!"
Korean Wave
fbtw
New Philippine tourism ambassador Seo In Guk, Blackpink's Jisoo lead cast of VR rom-com
February 22, 2025 - 12:01pm

New Philippine tourism ambassador Seo In Guk, Blackpink's Jisoo lead cast of VR rom-com

By Kristofer Purnell | February 22, 2025 - 12:01pm
Korean singer Jisoo of the girl group Blackpink and recently named Philippine tourism ambassador, Korean singer-actor Seo...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Watch: Park Eun Bin in 'Hyper Knife' teaser trailer
February 21, 2025 - 7:38pm

Watch: Park Eun Bin in 'Hyper Knife' teaser trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | February 21, 2025 - 7:38pm
Streaming platform Disney+ released the teaser trailer for medical thriller "Hyper Knife" starring Park Eun-bin and Sul...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with