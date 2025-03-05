Adrien Brody's Oscars 2025 Best Actor speech now longest in Academy history

Adrien Brody poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Brutalist" during the 97th Annual Academy Awards on March 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Adrien Brody set the record for the longest Oscars acceptance speech after receiving the Best Actor award at the 97th Academy Awards.

The actor was recognized for his performance in "The Brutalist," marking his second win from two nominations after receiving the same award over two decades ago for "The Pianist."

At five minutes and 40 seconds, Guinness World Records confirmed that Brody's latest speech is now the longest in Oscars history.

It beats the 82-year-old record held by Greer Gerson in 1942 when she won Best Actress for "Mrs. Miniver," clocked at five minutes and 30 seconds, although a full copy of her speech was not preserved.

Brody's speech was already memorable before he even hit the stage as he tossed his gum to partner Georgina Chapman before accepting the award from predecessor Cillian Murphy, his co-star in "Peaky Blinders."

After thanking God and his peers, Brody dedicated the initial portion of his speech reflecting on his acting career and how long it took to return to the Oscars stage.

"Beyond the pinnacle of a career, it is a chance to begin again, the opportunity to hopefully be fortunate enough for the next 20 years of my life, I can prove I am worthy of such meaningful, important, and relevant roles," Brody said.

He thanked his fellow nominees, his representation team, distributors of "The Brutalist," director Brady Corbet, real-life producing partner Mona Fastvold, and co-stars Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones.

The actor also thanked Chapman and her two children Dashiell and India, the fashion designer's kids with ex-husband and disgraced entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinsten afterwards, through a spokesperson, said he was "happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be."

When the orchestra attempted to play to cut Brody's speech, he asked them to stop for a while — quipping he had "done this before" as "it's not my first rodeo" — and proceeded to thank his parents.

The last minute of his speech saw the actor acknowledging his portrayal represents the lingering traumas and repercussions of war, systematic oppression, racism, and othering.

"I pray for a healthier, happier, and more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked," Brody said, with the crowd applauding him and the orchestra playing music once more.

"Okay I'll get out of here, I love you, I appreciate you all! Let's fight for what's right, keep smiling, keep loving one another, and let's rebuild together. Thank you," Brody ended.

"The Brutalist" also won Best Cinematography and Best Score. Only Best Picture winner "Anora" took home more awards with five.

