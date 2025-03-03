^

Oscars 2025: Full list of winners

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 11:53am
Brazilian director Walter Salles poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "I'm Still Here" during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The following is the complete list of Oscars 2025 winners at the 97th Academy Awards held earlier today, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.

Best Picture: "Anora"

Best Actress: Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best Director: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best Documentary Feature: "No Other Land"

Best Adapted Screenplay: "Conclave"

Best Original Screenplay: "Anora"

Best Costume Design: "Wicked"

Best International Feature: Brazil’s “I’m Still Here”

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Best Animated Feature: "Flow"

Best Visual Effects: "Dune Part 2"

Best Cinematography: “The Brutalist”

Best Film Editing: "Anora"

Best Sound: "Dune Part 2"

Best Score: “The Brutalist”

Best Original Song: "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "The Substance"

Best Documentary Short Feature: "The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Best Short (Animated): "In the Shadow of the Cypress"

Best Short Film (Live Action): "Another Robot"

ACADEMY AWARDS

OSCARS
