Oscars 2025: Full list of winners
MANILA, Philippines — The following is the complete list of Oscars 2025 winners at the 97th Academy Awards held earlier today, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.
Best Picture: "Anora"
Best Actress: Mikey Madison, "Anora"
Best Actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Best Director: Sean Baker, “Anora”
Best Documentary Feature: "No Other Land"
Best Adapted Screenplay: "Conclave"
Best Original Screenplay: "Anora"
Best Costume Design: "Wicked"
Best International Feature: Brazil’s “I’m Still Here”
Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
Best Animated Feature: "Flow"
Best Visual Effects: "Dune Part 2"
Best Cinematography: “The Brutalist”
Best Film Editing: "Anora"
Best Sound: "Dune Part 2"
Best Score: “The Brutalist”
Best Original Song: "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez"
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "The Substance"
Best Documentary Short Feature: "The Only Girl in the Orchestra"
Best Short (Animated): "In the Shadow of the Cypress"
Best Short Film (Live Action): "Another Robot"
