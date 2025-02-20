Andrea Brillantes leaves Star Magic, joins Bea Alonzo's manager

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes has left Star Magic and is now under talent manager Shirley Kuan.

Kuan is known as the manager of Bea Alonzo.

It is a new era, said Andrea to ABS-CBN News.

“Different era for me. Sana maging super blessed itong new era na ito,” she said.

“Nagsasabay-sabay lahat, bagong show, bagong management, tapos magtu-22 [years old] na rin ako. So talagang ang daming room for exploration,” she added.

She will turn 22 this March.

Andrea did not reveal the reason of her exit from Star Magic but said she is still part of ABS-CBN.

She is set to be a part of high-rating action series "Batang Quiapo" starring Coco Martin.

“I took the opportunity. I'm happy, excited but still nervous,” Andrea said.

“Nagtiwala sila sa akin, ibig sabihin naniniwala sila na meron akong ibubuga. So, kailangan ko, to live up to their expectations. I will try my very best,” she added.

