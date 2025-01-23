^

Entertainment

Jennylyn Mercado on 21 years as Kapuso and what keeps her loyal

Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2025 | 12:00am
Jennylyn Mercado on 21 years as Kapuso and what keeps her loyal
Jennylyn Mercado, who’s marking her 21th year as a Kapuso star this year, on renewing contract with GMA Network after extended maternity break: ‘I’m here, I’m back, I’m home.’
STAR / File

After an extended acting hiatus to focus on her family, Jennylyn Mercado has officially renewed her contract with GMA, reflecting on her 21-year journey with the network that she calls “home.”

The contract-signing event was held Tuesday at the Kapuso station’s Studio 6, and graced by GMA president and chief executive officer Gilberto Duavit Jr., executive vice president and chief financial officer Felipe Yalong, senior vice president for Entertainment Group Lilybeth Rasonable, and Jennylyn’s management team Aguila Entertainment chief executive officer Katrina Aguila.

Jennylyn took the opportunity to address rumors, even online backlash and speculations that she was leaving GMA during the roughly three-year break that followed her pregnancy with Dylan, her daughter with husband Dennis Trillo.

 

“Alam ko po medyo natagalan dahil, sabi nga ni Sir (Gilberto) Duavit, may mga na-prioritize ako,” Jennylyn began, addressing why it took her time to renew her contract.

“But there were many speculations, a lot of people got angry, there were assumptions, some were happy, some got annoyed, and I had bashers — so many. But I had nowhere else to go. My destination has always been clear — always GMA. So I can say that I am home.

“Actually, I don’t know if it’s correct to say ‘I am home, I am back,’ because I never really left. It’s like I just went on vacation or went grocery shopping, and then came back to my family to have dinner together again...

“It’s just like that — I just returned to my family. I was only gone for a while.”

“To be here means so much. Wala pong ibang nararamdaman kundi gratitude,” she said.

The renewal of her contract became an emotional moment for Jennylyn, especially since it was the second time she was going through this milestone without her Mommy Lydia, who passed away in 2016.

“I remembered my Mommy Lydia because second time ko na ‘to na contract signing (na wala siya). Palagi siyang kasama, pero ngayon, wala siya… parang kulang,” she told The STAR in a separate interview.

Despite that, s

Jennylyn with (from left) GMA EVP and CFO Felipe Yalong, GMA president and CEO Gilberto Duavit Jr., GMA SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth Rasonable, and Jennylyn’s management team Aguila Entertainment CEO Katrina Aguila.
GMA CORPCOM AND AGUILA ENTERTAINMENT

he reiterated that she’s “very grateful and I’m just so happy that I’m here again.”

Duavit described the actress as an OG homegrown Kapuso, who first rose to fame in 2004 when she became the first-ever “StarStruck” Ultimate Female Survivor. She was 16 years old then.

But Jennylyn could rightfully claim the title of Ultimate Survivor in real life, having faced and survived countless challenges, both on and off-screen.

“Sa dami ng mga pinagdaanan sa loob ng 20-plus years, ang dami ko ng nalagpasan na pagsubok. Happy naman ako na lahat yun ang dami kong natutunan. Ngayon, hindi ako magiging ganito kalakas siguro kung hindi nangyari ‘yon,” she said, pondering on how each trial has shaped her into the person that she is today.

What she would consider as the toughest time of her life was during her first pregnancy with son Jazz at the age of 21. “Yun ang pinaka matinding pagsubok — my first pregnancy. Alam niyo naman lahat yun. Ang daming nawala. Wala akong katuwang noon…

“Never ko nagawa (taking a break) sa firstborn ko because I had no choice kundi bumalik agad sa trabaho after two months or three months of giving birth. I was a breadwinner. Matatanda na yung parents ko. Nung nanganak ako, kasabay yun ‘di ba namatay yung father ko.

“Challenging yung part talaga na yun. Nag-abroad pa ako kasi nga hindi pa ako fit bumalik sa taping at shooting. Rumaket ako abroad para lang magkaroon ako ng income. Mananakawan pa ako, walang natira sa bahay, so yun nga yung pinaka-challenging na part ng buhay ko,” she further looked back.

On the question on how she was able to bounce back and sustain her career, Jennylyn believes it’s a “gift from God.”

“Siguro yung lakas na yun, isa yun sa mga binigay talaga sa akin ni God. Kailangan mo ‘to, sa dami ng oras na pagdadaanan mo, sa dami ng pagsubok na pagdadaanan mo. Isa yun sa mga talagang gift na binigay sa akin na hanggang ngayon, matatag pa rin ako,” she shared.

She now enjoys a much different situation today, something that not just network bosses, but also her long-standing supporters are proud to witness.

When she got pregnant with her second child, Dylan, she made the conscious decision to take a step back and enjoy what she couldn’t when she first experienced motherhood.

“I waited so long for that moment... So that break, those two to three years I took to focus on my family, was very much worth it,” she said.

“I really focused on the kids — their studies, raising them, and disciplining them. It felt so good to sleep and wake up with them, to eat meals with them. I couldn’t do that before because I’d leave while they were still asleep, and when I got home, they were already asleep again… I really enjoyed that time.”

On top of that, she now has a partner in life.

“But now, dahil may katuwang na ako sa buhay, andyan si Dennis, may kasama na ako sa araw-araw na buhay,” Jennylyn said.

With Dylan nearly three years old, Jennylyn feels it’s the right time to return to showbiz.

“For 20 years, I’m thankful that they’re (GMA) still here. After all that time, they’re still here to welcome me into my home. I’m happy to be back again.”

JENNYLYN MERCADO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Camille Villar on motherhood and caring for elders

Camille Villar on motherhood and caring for elders

By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
Do children have a moral obligation to take care of their elderly parents?
Entertainment
fbtw
Karla Estrada threatens to take legal action vs 'famewhore'

Karla Estrada threatens to take legal action vs 'famewhore'

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
TV host Karla Estrada warned that she would take a legal action against an unnamed person. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Darryl Yap denies TAPE Inc involvement in 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

Darryl Yap denies TAPE Inc involvement in 'Rapists of Pepsi Paloma' movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Controversial director Darryl Yup denied that Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) produced his upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Min Ho to return to Manila for 2025 fan meet

Lee Min Ho to return to Manila for 2025 fan meet

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
Manila is one of the confirmed stops in Lee Min Ho’s upcoming multi-city fan meeting tour in Asia.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay
play

'Gusto kong tumambling': Judy Ann Santos recalls 'surreal' moment with Gordon Ramsay

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos had a surreal moment when she finally met her idol, world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, last Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nigerian scammers accused in AI-driven fake Brad Pitt fraud

Nigerian scammers accused in AI-driven fake Brad Pitt fraud

By Agence France-Presse | 11 hours ago
A French woman who lost her life savings to scammers pretending to be American actor Brad Pitt is seeking to unmask at least...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Joker 2,' Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga nominated for Razzies

'Joker 2,' Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga nominated for Razzies

By Agence France-Presse | 13 hours ago
"Joker: Folie a Deux" was nominated for seven Razzies on Tuesday, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nathan Studios rocks Sinulog 2025

Nathan Studios rocks Sinulog 2025

By Chuck Gomez | 1 day ago
Nathan Studios has continued to level up its impressive portfolio of live musical events.
Entertainment
fbtw
How Gordon Ramsay keeps body, health in &lsquo;MasterChef&rsquo; shape amid angry memes

How Gordon Ramsay keeps body, health in ‘MasterChef’ shape amid angry memes

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
But through all these rage, which he called as spurs of “passion,” plus all the food he eats (he confessed that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with