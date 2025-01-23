Happy reunion of Robin, BB, Pops, Arlene and Nadia

Old friends are the truest ones. Just like Pops Fernandez, Nadia Montenegro, Arlene Muhlach, BB Gandanghari and Robin Padilla. They had a fun reunion at Robin’s place, Museo Padilla. Seeing their pics reminded me of the dinner that Robin hosted for his “Loca Lobo (LL)” family last May.

LL was the production company of my Mom back in the day. When Robin was still a newbie in the biz, Ma was his No. 1 supporter. Fame and fortune have not made Robin lose sight of his humble beginnings and the people who helped him along the way. That’s what sets him apart from the rest. After our dangerous liaison many controversies ago, it felt good to reconnect with Binoe. Special thanks to his ever dependable manager, Betchay Vidanes, for making it possible.

Nadia and Arlene shared stories about their happy bonding time. They are proof that in the unreal world of showbiz, real friends can be found.

Nadia: “It was fun and refreshing. When BB asked Robin when can he prepare dinner for Pops, they decided to have it in Museo. BB and I arranged the prep with Betchay and Robin.

The hilarious tandem of Jerald Napoles and Pepe Herrera is topbilling the Viva movie, ‘10 Utos Kay Josh,’ which opens in cinemas on Jan. 29.

“Super tawanan and the food was so good. Played ‘80s music and Pops’ playlist. Reminiscing the past like mga kalokohan dati, mga nanligaw! ‘Di lumusot sa barkada or mga nakalusot na palpak naman (hahaha). Yung napuno bahay ko sa dami nanliligaw kay Pops and ako middlewoman. Mariel came, too. Even Mama Eva, who’s a fan of Pops was so happy. She joined us for dinner.”

Arlene: “Flashback galore. What a throwback night. Masayang kwentuhan about our younger years.

Jerald and Pepe’s movie: A no-nonsense laugh trip

Jerald Napoles and Pepe Herrera cracked us all up at the mediacon of their upcoming Viva movie, “10 Utos Kay Josh,” which opens in cinemas on Jan. 29. What a hilarious tandem.

The movie centers on Josh (Jerald) who finds himself questioning everything he once believed in, feeling “punished” despite all the good deeds he has done. The tagline of the film could very well be: ‘Why do bad things happen to good people?”

The columnist with Binoe.

In a desperate bid to get even with the heavens, Josh decides to break each of the 10 commandments, one by one.

After portraying the Lord in “Rewind,” this time around Pepe plays the role of Satan. What a transition

Sometimes, when you follow all the rules, you miss out on the fun. We all need a bit of naughtiness in our life. But Josh takes it to an extreme level.

Can Josh find redemption in his rebellion, or will breaking the rules break him for good?

Here are quotes from Jerald and Pepe:

Jerald: “Our movie will make you laugh but it will also make you think. It’s not just for the sake of laugh trip. There are life lessons conveyed.”

Pepe: “Playing the devil is harder on the physical aspect compared to portraying God. But the subtlety that my role as God in ‘Rewind’ required was quite tough. Portraying the devil entailed ‘over the top’ movements.”

Jerald: “I’m open to all religions so I would not say that I’m a devout Catholic. I want to understand what the faith of Muslims, Buddhists, Iglesia ni Kristo and Born Again Christians is all about. Even if we can’t relate to some of their beliefs, we must respect them.”

Pepe: “Our film is not blasphemous. It is not our intention to offend. We are not mocking religion. We just want to show the struggles of people like Josh who are confused with their beliefs.”

Jerald: “As much as possible, I want to veer away from formula. That’s why this material appealed to me. Since it’s about a sensitive and unusual topic, it caught people’s attention right away. Since Pepe and I both started out in ‘teatro,’ we’ve been trained that it’s always about the story of the character and not our roles.”

Pepe: “My dad was quite offended that I portray the devil because he was so proud when I played God. But I comforted him and explained why I accepted the role.”

In celebration of her 80th birthday, Boots Anson Roa Rodrigo is paying it forward. The showbiz OG is producing a fundraising concert, ‘Groovin’ Boots.’

Birthday fundraiser of Tita Boots

Tita Boots Anson Roa Rodrigo redefines what being a woman of grace and substance is. In celebration of her 80th birthday, she is paying it forward. The showbiz OG is producing a fundraising concert, “Groovin’ Boots.”

For the benefit of Mowelfund, it will be at the Music Museum on Jan. 31, 8 p.m. Featuring Ray An Fuentes, Leah Navarro, Ding Mercado, Pat Castillo with guests Mitch Valdes and Nanette Inventor. For tickets, contact 0922-6544606.

At 80, the beauty of Ta Boots’ face and heart remain. Kindness and brilliance are gifts that she was born with.