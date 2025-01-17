^

Entertainment

Neil Arce confirms Angel Locsin recovers X account

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 6:58pm
Neil Arce confirms Angel Locsin recovers X account
Actress Angel Locsin
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., File

MANILA, Philippines — Producer Neil Arce confirmed that his wife Angel Locsin recovered her hacked X account. 

In her X account, Angel announced that she already recovered her account. 

"Hello everyone long time no chat. I just wanna say I have recovered my X account (totoo na to, pramis) Thank you sa mga tumulong and @X for helping. I miss you all and ingat lagi," Angel wrote. 

A fan, however, shared Angel's tweet saying: "Pag na confirm to ni Neil Arce tsaka ako maniniwala." 

Angel retweeted the fan's tweet saying: "Mahal ko, paki confirm @neil_arce."

"Account recovered!" Neil posted on X. 

Angel is currently in social media and showbiz hiatus. Her fans are waiting for her showbiz comeback.

