Neil Arce confirms Angel Locsin recovers X account

MANILA, Philippines — Producer Neil Arce confirmed that his wife Angel Locsin recovered her hacked X account.

In her X account, Angel announced that she already recovered her account.

"Hello everyone long time no chat. I just wanna say I have recovered my X account (totoo na to, pramis) Thank you sa mga tumulong and @X for helping. I miss you all and ingat lagi," Angel wrote.

A fan, however, shared Angel's tweet saying: "Pag na confirm to ni Neil Arce tsaka ako maniniwala."

Angel retweeted the fan's tweet saying: "Mahal ko, paki confirm @neil_arce."

"Account recovered!" Neil posted on X.

Angel is currently in social media and showbiz hiatus. Her fans are waiting for her showbiz comeback.

