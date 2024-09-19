^

Entertainment

Angel Locsin not pregnant; why on showbiz hiatus — source

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 10:15am
Angel Locsin not pregnant; why on showbiz hiatus â�� source
Actress Angel Locsin
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana gave an update on the life of Angel Locsin, which is in showbiz hiatus for years now.

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Dimples said Angel is enjoying her time away from showbiz. 

“Parang nag-e-enjoy pa po siya sa kanyang life at home. Iba rin kasi, naiintindihan ko po kasi ako rin bilang pamilyado ako parang kung ako rin, alam mo kung kasing yaman ako ni Angel, nasa bahay na rin talaga ako,” Dimples said. 

The actress said that her friend has also not been into social media for a long time now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neil Arce (@neil_arce)

"I think hindi siya nagso-social media. I think it is a wonderful choice because ngayon din ‘di ba, a lot of the news is also — ako nga sometimes when I watch a news, I feel anxious, I feel worried for the future, so it’s nice that she’s taking this time all for herself. Beautiful choice,” Dimples said. 

A very reliable source close to the Arce family confirmed to Philstar.com Dimples' claim that Angel is just at home, relaxing and enjoying her time away from showbiz. 

The source denied that Angel is already pregnant, but asserted that Angel and her husband Neil are happy and are also occasionally traveling together.

RELATEDAngel Locsin no plans to return to showbiz yet — Ogie Diaz

vuukle comment

ANGEL LOCSIN

DIMPLES ROMANA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Red Velvet marks a decade of &lsquo;happiness&rsquo; with Filipino fans

Red Velvet marks a decade of ‘happiness’ with Filipino fans

By Anna Barlam | 1 day ago
K-pop girl group Red Velvet celebrated their 10th anniversary in the company of Filipino fans during the “HAPPINESS:...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Archuleta teases memoir, shares with Filipinos his coming out story
play

David Archuleta teases memoir, shares with Filipinos his coming out story

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Singer David Archuleta's upcoming memoir will include how he came around to coming out as queer, portions of which he shared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nonoy Zu&ntilde;iga names the best young singers of this generation

Nonoy Zuñiga names the best young singers of this generation

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Nonoy Zuñiga is one of Original Pilipino Music’s all-time favorite hitmakers whose famous songs include Doon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jeric Raval, Ara Mina lead cast of &lsquo;Mamay&rsquo; biopic

Jeric Raval, Ara Mina lead cast of ‘Mamay’ biopic

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Jeric Raval cannot be any prouder when he was tasked to play the title role in the three-hour-long biographical...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI performance, dance classes highlight three-leg G Fest celebration

BINI performance, dance classes highlight three-leg G Fest celebration

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Telecommunications company Globe is ramping up celebrations for its annual G Fest event this year which will involve the "Nation's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bela Padilla &lsquo;fully adjusted&rsquo; to London life; pursuing UK career?
Exclusive

Bela Padilla ‘fully adjusted’ to London life; pursuing UK career?

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
“I have well and fully adjusted by now,” Bela told Philstar.com on how she has been doing in London, where she...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan, family congratulate Belle Mariano for graduating from senior high

Donny Pangilinan, family congratulate Belle Mariano for graduating from senior high

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano has graduated from senior high school. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee to finally get Miss Universe Voice for Change cash prize

Michelle Dee to finally get Miss Universe Voice for Change cash prize

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee will finally get her prize money for the Voice of Change Award after almost a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andi Eigenmann fires back at netizen saying Lilo should study not surf

Andi Eigenmann fires back at netizen saying Lilo should study not surf

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Andi Eigenmann fired back at a social media user that said her daughter Lilo should go to school rather than surfing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with