Angel Locsin not pregnant; why on showbiz hiatus — source

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana gave an update on the life of Angel Locsin, which is in showbiz hiatus for years now.

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Dimples said Angel is enjoying her time away from showbiz.

“Parang nag-e-enjoy pa po siya sa kanyang life at home. Iba rin kasi, naiintindihan ko po kasi ako rin bilang pamilyado ako parang kung ako rin, alam mo kung kasing yaman ako ni Angel, nasa bahay na rin talaga ako,” Dimples said.

The actress said that her friend has also not been into social media for a long time now.

"I think hindi siya nagso-social media. I think it is a wonderful choice because ngayon din ‘di ba, a lot of the news is also — ako nga sometimes when I watch a news, I feel anxious, I feel worried for the future, so it’s nice that she’s taking this time all for herself. Beautiful choice,” Dimples said.

A very reliable source close to the Arce family confirmed to Philstar.com Dimples' claim that Angel is just at home, relaxing and enjoying her time away from showbiz.

The source denied that Angel is already pregnant, but asserted that Angel and her husband Neil are happy and are also occasionally traveling together.

