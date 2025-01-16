^

Entertainment

MIFF 2025 postponed due to Los Angeles wildfires

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 1:40pm
Composite photos of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards in "Hello, Love, Again" and Dennis Trillo in "Green Bones"
ABS-CBN, MMFF

MANILA, Philippines — The 2025 Manila International Film Festival has been postponed until further notice due to the ongoing wildfires raging in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The festival's chairman and co-founder Omen Ortiz released a statement announcing the event's postponement as a result of the fires.

"We are devastated by the tremendous impact of the wildfires on many people, including the Filipino community," Ortiz said. "At this time, as we pray for the people experiencing trauma and loss, we ask all to continue supporting the fire relief efforts."

Ortiz assured new dates would be announced as the festival intends to honor the frontline workers and volunteers, including Filipino first responders, battling the wildfires.

The official Facebook page of the festival shared that the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles is working to assist Filipinos in the city.

The 2025 MIFF, the festival's second iteration, was initially going to hold screenings from January 30 to February 2 in Hollywood's iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.

Like the inaugural edition of the MIFF, all entries from the most recent Metro Manila Film Festival are in the lineup, including Best Picture winners "Green Bones," "The Kingdom," "My Future You," and "Isang Himala."

There will also be special screenings of "Hello, Love, Again," "Genghis Khan," "The Debut," "A Filipino in America," "Faith Healers," "Nurse Unseen," and global premieres for "Love Hurts" and "Song of the Fireflies."

RELATED: MMFF 2024 movies, 'Hello, Love, Again' lead MIFF 2025 showcase in California

