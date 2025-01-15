^

Neil Gaiman breaks silence on sexual assault claims, denies having non-consensual sex

Kristofer Purnell
January 15, 2025
Neil Gaiman breaks silence on sexual assault claims, denies having non-consensual sex
Neil Gaiman, who is seen in this photo posted on his Facebook account in January 2023, is a multi-awarded English author whose works include "The Sandman," "American Gods," "Coraline" and "Norse Mythology."
Trigger warning: Mention of sexual assault

MANILA, Philippines — Author Neil Gaiman has spoken up concernign allegations that he sexually assaulted a number of women, denying any sexual encounters he had were without consent.

A piece in New York Magazine includes interviews with eight women who claimed to have been been sexually assaulted by Gaiman.

Four of the women interviewed previously participated in a Tortoise Media podcast where allegations against the author first publicly emerged.

Gaiman released a statement in response to the New York Magazine cover story.

The author said he initially stayed quiet since the Tortoise Media podcast out of respect for the people involved and to avoid more attention to misinformation.

Upon reading what was mentioned in the New York Magazine article, Gaiman said there were some moments he half-recognized and didn't at all, "I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

Gaiman admitted to being "emotionally unavailable while being sexually available" many times, not caring for other's feelings which he deeply regrets.

"Like most of us, I'm learning, and I'm trying to do the work needed, and I know that that's not an overnight process. I hope that with the help of good people, I'll continue to grow," he said. "I understand that not everyone will believe me or even care what I say but I'll be doing the work anyway, for myself, my family and the people I love."

The author reiterated that he never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone and does not accept there was abuse in the encounters he had.

"I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I'm not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do," Gaiman ended.

A number of projects adapting Gaiman's works have been affected since the Tortoise Media podcast.

Disney halted production on its "The Graveyard Book" film, Netflix canceled its "Dead Boy Detectives" series, and Prime Video's third season of "Good Omens" will instead end with a single 90-minute episode.

Another Prime Video project "Anansi Boys" is still expected to come out later this year, as will the second season of Netflix's "The Sandman."

Other popular books by Gaiman include "Coraline" and "American Gods."

Victims of sexual abuse can report cases to the CHR Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division through the following contact details:

