Coco Martin proud of Julia Montes being active in showbiz again

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Coco Martin could not be proud enough for Julia Montes as the actress was recently busy with a Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry and an online family drama series.

“Sobrang proud. Natutuwa ako kasi lahat ng ginagawa niya,” Coco told reporters last December during his launch as the brand ambassador for Toyota Tamaraw Next Gen held in Glorietta mall in Makati City.

Julia was the female lead star in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2024 entry “Topakk,” opposite Arjo Atayde.

Her Prime video series “Saving Grace” ended last Thursday. It is the Philippine adaptation of the 2010 Japanese drama “Mother.”

Coco said he received feedback from Richard Somes, Julia’s director in “Topakk” and actress Sylvia Sanchez, who was one of the film’s producers.

“Nae-excite ako kasi napa-proud ako sa kanya e kasi alam ko kung paano niya pinaghihirapan ang bawat gawa niya,” the actor said.

He also complimented Julia’s take on her returning series comeback in “Saving Grace.”

“Kahit ako, nasabi ko kay Mommy Pie (Cherry Pie, his co-star in ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’), natatakot ako ka-eksena si Jules kasi ang galing-galing niya. Biruin mo, ang onti ng lights niya pero ang mata niya, ‘yung maturity,” Coco said.

“Ako naman, wala akong magagawa kundi sumuporta at nasa likod niya,” the actor added.

