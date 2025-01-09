The Future is bright for FranSeth

Following their big-screen debut via the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “My Future You,” it’s safe to say that Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz are the love team to watch this 2025.

Both were nominated for their portrayals in the Regal Entertainment film as Lex and Karen — two young people who connect despite living in different timelines (15 years apart to be exact).

Seth, in particular, went on to win the Breakthrough Performance Award for pulling off practically two — younger and older — versions of his character.

It would be a waste not to see FranSeth in a followup project soon.

Which they are via the upcoming series “Nobody,” topbilled by Gerald Anderson, according to their talent management ABS-CBN Star Magic. It will be their fourth onscreen project together after “Dirty Linen,” “Fractured” and “My Future You.”

It was announced early this week that all MMFF entries have been given extended screenings until Jan. 14.

Meanwhile, The STAR got to know more about FranSeth and how their closeness and chemistry were, in fact, a long process in an exclusive chat. They also bared how much similar they are to their characters in “My Future You,” megged by MMFF 2024 Best Director Crisanto Aquino, who co-tied with Mike Tuviera of “The Kingdom.”

Francine said, “(Karen) is the eldest of two siblings. She’s very strong and independent, but she also has so much love for her family.

“She’s looking for someone to lean on in life. Even though she’s strong, she really needs someone by her side. It’s not because she’s a girl — it’s something everyone feels. Deep inside, we all want someone we can rely on and be vulnerable with sometimes.

“That’s how I relate to her. And since we’re both ates, it wasn’t hard to portray her, especially in scenes with my sibling because I’m the same way.”

For Seth, “Lex is a content person, happy with the love he has, but he also has things he wishes for. There are moments when he misses his family. He’s a lover boy, artistic, and will do anything.

“As for being content, that’s how I relate to him. My character is grateful for having his family, and he appreciates them deeply. In my personal life, that’s also my No. 1 role — to love my family and make sure they feel it.”

Below are more excerpts from the Q&A:

How was it working together again for the third time? How would you describe each other as a co-actor?

Seth: “Francine is very attentive because she notices a lot of things. It’s not a bad thing; it’s okay. Better to notice than not at all. She notices things, and it’s like… as long as it’s constructive. I also notice a lot about her. We’re the same. We guide each other. I feel inspired when I’m with her. She gives me a vibe (laughs).”

Francine: “As a co-actor, it’s not just because he’s Seth, but he’s really good… Grabe yung dedication niya. One thing I like about him as an actor is when he ad-libs because it challenges me. Like, he says something that’s not in the script, and I have to figure out what to do. It’s like there’s always a sudden challenge.

“Another thing is, as my co-actor, I prefer that even at work, he’s still my friend. It’s hard to find a friend or best friend in showbiz, especially these days. So I’m happy I found that in him because he helps me do my job well. When I’m tired, I just look at him, and I start laughing because he makes me laugh.”

What’s your opinion on dating apps?

Seth: “For me, there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Francine: “Nothing wrong. If you’re single, then go and have some fun. If you know you’re taken or someone loves you, then step away from it.”

Seth: “To those using dating apps, just be careful. There’s nothing wrong with it, but take care of yourself. Be discerning about the people you date because, as we’ve seen in the news, bad things can happen. So just be careful when dating.”

How would you rate your closeness?

Francine: “Eleven… I think it’s because we’re together almost every day, every second.”

Seth: “Our friendship is a process. Where Francine and I are now and what we feel didn’t happen instantly. It started with ‘Dirty Linen.’

“Rate closeness? Mine is 12. I think I’m just a little closer to her (laughs).”

What can we learn about love from “My Future You”?

Seth: “In love, don’t rush. The right one will come to you. Sometimes, when we look for love, we end up getting hurt because we find the wrong one. I believe in soulmates — that there’s someone destined for you.

“So don’t rush. Everything you experience in love becomes a lesson. Love can lead you anywhere — you never know if it will end in a church or at a police precint (laughs). You just don’t know what will happen.”

Francine: “Love lessons from this film? There’s no right or wrong in love. If you feel it, it’s real. Love doesn’t come from the mind; it comes from the heart. Love is a big word. For me, you can’t just say ‘I love you’ to anyone and then let it go. When you say ‘love,’ it means you truly feel it, and it comes from the heart.

“In ‘My Future You,’ love will be tested — how much do you really love someone? How far are you willing to fight for it? How long are you willing to wait? How many times are you willing to give it a chance to make things right?”