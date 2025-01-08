Kokoy de Santos describes the past year as fruitful and productive

For Kapuso actor Kokoy de Santos, 2024 was full of blessings. The year that was saw him as a mainstay of ‘BBL Gang,’ as a celebrity participant in ‘Running Man Philippines,’ and as a part of the acting ensemble in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) golden edition entry, ‘And The Breadwinner Is…’. His work in ‘Mga Batang Riles’ did start last year. In the GMA Prime drama-action, Kokoy plays the gifted and strategic batang riles named Kulot.

MANILA, Philippines — “Blessed” or fortunate.

That was how Kapuso actor Kokoy de Santos would describe 2024 when inquired in a press conference held before the Christmas break for the now-airing GMA Prime drama-action series, “Mga Batang Riles.”

The year that was saw him as a mainstay of “BBL Gang,” as a celebrity participant in “Running Man Philippines,” and as a part of the acting ensemble in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) golden edition entry, “And The Breadwinner Is…”.

His work, encompassing preparations, in “Mga Batang Riles” did start last year.

Kokoy had his hands full then and they are still now. Kokoy has a weekend show, “BBL Gang,” and a weekday program, “Mga Batang Riles.”

“The year (2024) was (really full of) blessings,” said he. “If I were to explain (and describe the year that was in one word), it would be ‘blessed.’”

“At paano ko po nakakaya (how did I manage the hectic schedule?),” Kokoy asked himself back and acknowledged the help of his manager from Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

His management team is responsible for making sure that Kokoy equally gives time and effort to his projects and commitments.

Part of the latter is taking part in the promotional activity for a TV show or a movie.

“Ang priority ko po, siyempre, yung mahati talaga, mapagbigyan po din lahat ng tamang promo po kasi ako bukod sa passion kong pag-arte (the priority is, of course, to divide my time and provide proper attention to a project’s promotion, aside from my passion for acting),” said he.

Speaking of acting, Kokoy has been introduced as Kulot in “Mga Batang Riles,” which airs weeknights at 8 on GMA.

During the press conference, the lead and supporting stars were given the spotlight to talk about their characters. Kokoy described his as someone “gifted and blessed.”

“Matalino, anak ng may kaya (he’s smart and comes from a well-off family),” said he, adding that the character’s life may seem perfect, but Kulot’s parents were killed.

Consequently, his character has become an orphan and blames the Victors for the misfortune that befell Kulot’s family.

“Kaya makikipagtulungan (si Kulot) sa mga tubong Sitio Liwanag (that’s why my character makes an alliance with the people of Sitio Liwanag),” shared he, emphasizing that Kulot is the brains behind the group named mga batang riles.

The brotherhood formed between Kokoy’s Kulot and Kidlat, Sig, and Dagul or Dags (portrayed by Miguel Tanfelix, Raheel Bhyria, and Antonio Vinzon, respectively) is one of the things the story will explore and the viewers can connect with.

“Samahan ng magkakabarkada at maraming makaka-relate (the sense of coming together or togetherness is one thing that a lot can relate to),” said Kokoy in an “Unang Hirit” interview. “May kanya, kanya kaming laban at siyempre, may kanya, kanya rin kaming pinagdadaanan. Siyempre, nanduon din yung bonding naming magkakabarkada (each character has his own fight, and of course, there’s a part about how these guys strengthen their bond).”

He added that Kulot is “madiskarte” or a strategic and resourceful person.

That explains the character is dubbed the “utak ng mga batang riles.”

While in between takes, the male stars of “Mga Batang Riles” find ways to recharge for the next emotional and intense scenes and to build and maintain the friendship they already have.

“Para sa akin yung bonding ‘pag nagkwekwento kami ng mga experiences namin (for me, it’s the swapping of stories and experiences from previous shows),” said Kokoy in the press conference. “Halimbawa yung experience namin ni Miguel (Tanfelix) sa ‘Running Man,’ ikukwento namin sa kanila (for example, the experiences Miguel and I had on ‘Running Man Philippines’ set. They’re very curious and (would day) ‘Ah ganun talaga.’ So, listening to each other’s stories is what I always look forward to when we’re in the tent, which is the standby area.”

Although it’s a blessing to have something or even a lot on one’s plate, one deserves to take it easy. For Kokoy, it’s getting enough sleep and spending time with family.

“Yun po ang talent ko talaga, mabilis po akong makatulog, alam po yan ng karamihan. Twenty seconds tulog na ako (sleeping fast is my talent. Most people, who are close to me, know that. In just 20 seconds, I’m already asleep). Talagang kailangan ng tulog (getting enough sleep is important). Kaya ang wish ko lang talaga kapag natapos na ang lahat ng promos, makasama ang pamilya ko po ‘pag Pasko kasi yun ang pahinga ko (that’s why my wish is, when all the promotional activities are finished, I would spend time with my family, like during Christmas, and it’s also a form of relaxation or rest).”